Central Coast kombucha lovers soon will have a place to hang out and imbibe the fermented drink as the area's first kombucha bar gears up for its Saturday grand opening in Orcutt.
Piper’s Kombucha Brew, the brainchild of Shane and Annette Piper, plans to serve up a variety of kombucha flavors in its taproom, including some that have been infused with local fruit.
The brewery is located at 195 Broadway St., Suite 104, in Orcutt, with its grand opening slated to run from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The tart, carbonated drink is made by combing tea and sugar with a SCOBY, or symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.
Piper’s uses a blend of green and black tea and organic cane sugar for its starting point.
The SCOBY eats much of the sugar during the fermentation process, leaving behind a beverage that is just slightly sweet.
The fermented drink, which can be an acquired taste for some, has flavor profiles that range from fruity to spicy depending on what flavors have been added.
During its grand opening, the taproom plans to offer seven different kombucha flavors including plain kombucha, Island Bliss, made with mango, pineapple and ginger, and Wild Berry, made with a blend of berries and ginger.
Other varieties like, Bloody Booch — made with blood orange and ginger — will be available when the ingredients are in season.
Shane Piper first began brewing kombucha at home five years after being introduced to it by a friend.
In 2017, Shane Piper tore his right bicep, which kept him off work for seven months. During that time, he decided to obtain a license to sell kombucha wholesale and began providing product to local restaurants like Al Pho.
“It went from a little one-gallon container on top of a dresser in a spare bedroom to our office on wooden shelves to the sunroom on big commercial shelves,” he said.
Though the volume of kombucha brewed by Piper’s has grown over the past several years, the company has continued to do everything by hand — a point that owners take pride in.
“Nothing goes through a machine,” Annette Piper said. “Everything is handcrafted, the old school way.”
Piper’s Kombucha Brew's regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.