Central Coast residents demonstrate outside Santa Maria ICE facility

In an effort to continue local demonstrations against systemic injustice, a group of individuals from Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria marched to the Santa Maria Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, office Tuesday to show solidarity with the undocumented community.

The march began at Santa Maria Commons and grew to around 30 people, led by members of the recently formed local advocacy group Central Coast Progressives.

Group member Andrea Uvias said she and other leaders organized the march following weeks of protests against police brutality and other injustices across the country.

"We’re in a generation where people are starting to stand up, where people are starting to see what’s going on in our country," Uvias said.

Ivan Lopez, co-founder of Central Coast Progressives, said the group was created by several Nipomo residents to foster a safe space on social media for people of various identities to share anti-discriminatory views and encourage people to take action against injustice.

"We’re not anyone special, we’re just a group of kids and adults just like anybody else, trying to have a bit more resources for people to be able to put their thoughts into actions," Lopez said.