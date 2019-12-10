The Central Coast Rescue Mission is inviting anyone from the community to enjoy a turkey dinner at its annual Christmas Banquet on Friday, Dec. 20.
Held from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, the annual event is hosted by the Rescue Mission, which provides homeless men with opportunities for addiction recovery, transitional housing, job training and placement.
Each banquet attendee will receive a raffle ticket. Toys and decorated Christmas trees will be among the prizes awarded to winners.
The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St.
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 06.jpg
One participant receives her dinner at the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 02.jpg
Clarissa Ornelas, top right, serves Marcela Solis and her children Anthony and Michelle with dinner during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 03.jpg
Holly Hope reacts to the event as Joseph Stephan eats a cookie during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving dinner Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 04.jpg
A young diner chooses a dessert during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal served Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 05.jpg
Natalie Garay serves diners at the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 07.jpg
Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 08.jpg
Two people pray during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 01.jpg
Ysled Carrillo, 4, likes the hot chocolate at the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal served Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 09.jpg
Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 10.jpg
Volunteer Amanda Paison carries dinners to diners at the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 11.jpg
Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 12.jpg
Samuel Gomez serves during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 13.jpg
Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 14.jpg
Volunteers call for more diners as they set the table during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 15.jpg
Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
112219 Rescue Thanksgiving 16.jpg
Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Len Wood Staff
