The Central Coast Rescue Mission is inviting anyone from the community to enjoy a turkey dinner at its annual Christmas Banquet on Friday, Dec. 20.

Held from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, the annual event is hosted by the Rescue Mission, which provides homeless men with opportunities for addiction recovery, transitional housing, job training and placement.

Each banquet attendee will receive a raffle ticket. Toys and decorated Christmas trees will be among the prizes awarded to winners.

The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St.

Donations to support the event can be made at www.ccrescuemission.org/christmas or sent by mail to to P.O. Box 6467, Santa Maria, CA 93456-6467.

