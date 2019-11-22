Clarissa Ornelas, top right, serves Marcela Solis and her children Anthony and Michelle with dinner during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Ysled Carrillo, 4, likes the hot chocolate at the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal served Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Holly Hope reacts to the event as Joseph Stephan eats a cookie during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving dinner Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
A young diner chooses a dessert during the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal served Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Natalie Garay serves diners at the Central Coast Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria.
Aiming to help Santa Maria’s most destitute community members, more than 100 volunteers served up a traditional holiday meal during the Central Coast Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving banquet.
The annual dinner — held Friday at the Veterans Memorial Hall — is organized by Central Coast Rescue Mission staff with the help of volunteers from local businesses and organizations, including Walmart Neighborhood Market, Starbucks, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and many local churches.
In addition to serving the holiday meal, volunteers handed out blankets to those in need.
Jon Bronkowski, director of the Central Coast Rescue Mission, said the organization feeds over 700 people during each year’s dinner.
The goal of the event is to feed those in need and show each individual that they have dignity, Bronkowski said.
“It’s important the people that come here feel that they’re valued, feel that they're loved, feel that the community cares,” he said. “We deal with a group that’s sometimes made to feel like they’re not lovable, that they’re not worthy.
"We want to show them that we’ll take care of them wherever they’re at and make sure they’re cared for.”
Bronkowski said the event was a testament to the amount of community support there was in the city for assisting the homeless and poor.
"We have Starbucks, the Foodbank, Walmart Neighborhood market all here today," he said. "The Central Coast Rescue Mission is blessed to host this event, but without the local businesses and local churches and local nonprofits, there's no way we could feed this many people."
Mayor Alice Patino addressed the diners before the meal was served, praising the volunteers for working to serve the city’s less fortunate.
