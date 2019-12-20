Central Coast Rescue Mission serves hundreds during annual Christmas dinner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bronkowski said the event provided an opportunity to spread joy to struggling residents.

“When you come into Christmas and people are celebrating the birth of Christ — whether they know Jesus or not — Jesus is the ultimate source of joy,” he said. “This time of the year, people’s hearts are open and a little more ready to both serve and be served.”

Seven children from Pine Grove Elementary School also participated in the Rescue Mission banquet, handing out socks to those in need that had been collected by students this holiday season.

Allie Doerksen, a third-grade teacher at Pine Grove, said several students came up with the idea of putting on a sock-drive this year.

“We collected about 500 pairs of socks,” she said. “I was calling around to find a place to go donate them when the students said, ‘Wait, we want to go out and give them out.’”

Sixth-grader Hunter Daubin-Garber, 12, said he was happy he and his classmates found a way to give back to the community.

Sixth-grader Van Malone, 12, said it was great to see so many kids participate in the sock drive.

“We got 576 total pairs of socks,” he said. “Everybody contributed and everybody had a pair of socks to give.”

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

