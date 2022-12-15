The Central Coast Rescue Mission held its annual Christmas banquet Thursday.
The group fed several hundred local families at Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Building on West Tunnell Street.
Those in attendance were welcomed to a hot meal and other services. Central Coast Rescue Mission said it had over 100 volunteers and was set up to serve about 1,200 meals Thursday as attendees were lining up well ahead of its 4:30 p.m. start.
The Rescue Mission also rounded up more than 600 toys to disperse at Thursday's event, surpassing the goal the organization had set at the start of the holiday season.
The Central Coast Rescue Mission was founded in Santa Maria in 1999. The group's main priority is targeting homelessness on the Central Coast.
"Poverty and homelessness are often accompanied by hunger, malnutrition, physical or mental disabilities, substance abuse issues, untreated infectious disease and other illnesses and chronic health problems," the group says. "With our comprehensive assistance in overcoming barriers to healthy and financially secure lives, our clients are able to break out of a continuous cycle of economic distress, homelessness, and a wide range of physical, mental, and social issues."