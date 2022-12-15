The Central Coast Rescue Mission held its annual Christmas banquet Thursday.

The group fed several hundred local families at Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Building on West Tunnell Street.

Those in attendance were welcomed to a hot meal and other services. Central Coast Rescue Mission said it had over 100 volunteers and was set up to serve about 1,200 meals Thursday as attendees were lining up well ahead of its 4:30 p.m. start.

