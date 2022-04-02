Since 1999, the Central Coast Rescue Mission in Santa Maria has offered care for men battling addiction and experiencing homelessness. Now, they are expanding, adding a facility for women.
The new facility — a six-bedroom house on more than an acre of land in the Orcutt area — will provide a safe space for women to recover from addiction with the aid of counseling and around-the-clock support.
"We've been getting more than 20 calls a month asking for services for women," said Chris Rutledge, Central Coast Rescue Mission director. "It's wonderful to be able to expand and help more people."
The nonprofit organization used donations collected from individuals to purchase the new location, which was not specified due to privacy concerns.
As part of the recovery program's vocational training, the charity runs a thrift store at 305 N. Broadway, using the net proceeds to help with staffing, food and other essentials.
Currently, the mission's male facility offers a space for long-term recovery for those experiencing homelessness and dealing with addiction. The application process requires that the person be committed to the Bible-based program, which includes time for morning devotionals and Sunday church. An in-person interview is also conducted to make sure the mission will be the best option. Staff members expect to use the same criteria at the new women's facility.
The mission also provides grocery and clothing services to the area's homeless, regardless if they are seeking addiction treatment.
Once opened, the house will immediately begin helping six homeless women complete the mission's 8-to-12-month recovery program, which includes residency, counseling and vocational training at the mission's thrift store, among other services.
"We understand that women have unique concerns," Rutledge said. "We will provide 24-hour staff and, eventually, we want to offer space for women's families. These aren't things we offer at the men's facility."
According to Rutledge, the mission plans to expand the number of clients once a conditional use permit is approved by the county of Santa Barbara. The paperwork is in process and, if approved, could see the shelter expand to more than 12 women and their families.
"Many times these women are making exits from traumatic, abusive situations that only make cycles of addiction worse," Rutledge said. "So it's important to us to be able to provide that place for not just single women but mothers, too. Here, we can help reunite and maintain families."
Extensive remodeling is underway at the women's house, that will result in a brand-new kitchen, paint job and landscaping overhaul. Rutledge envisions the backyard offering space for meditation and a large garden — a place where the women can feel safe and recover. He estimates everything should be done and open before the end of the year.
Much of the work is being done by volunteers, including a small group that recently removed over 20,000 pounds of firewood that had been left on-site. Other local vendors are donating materials. According to Rutledge, while they do receive occasional grants for projects, over 70% of the mission is donor-funded.
"We rely on our volunteers and supporters," Rutledge said. "We always welcome more help, but we've also been very blessed."
The nonprofit joined the Rescue Mission Alliance, a collection of recovery centers throughout the Central Coast and Southern California, in 2002, opening its thrift store in 2008.