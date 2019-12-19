Central Coast rescue agencies undergo large-scale earthquake training at Hancock College's Lompoc campus

“This request would be facilitated by the Office of Emergency Services,” he continued. “The Regional Urban Search and Rescue teams were called upon specifically for their proximity to the incident and their ability to deploy anywhere in California within 45 minutes of the call to conduct wide area searches, catalog the problems, and engage with rescue efforts to remove and treat injured members of the public.”

As part of the drill, the entire Public Safety Training Complex was searched and evaluated using a new collector application powered by cellphones and tablets, Ceceña said. The technology allowed for real-time accounting of the search effort and the locations of victims using GPS. It also accounted for victim tracking, building or infrastructure damage and known hazards to the public.

The training utilized several facets of Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex, including the seven-story tower that, for the purposes of the drill, represented a student dormitory building with a ground-floor parking structure. The rescue teams were told that the stairways in the building were collapsed and unusable and that several calls for help were coming from the building.