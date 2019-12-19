Central Coast rescue agencies undergo large-scale earthquake training at Hancock College's Lompoc campus

Fifteen Central Coast government agencies, including a dozen area fire departments, converged on Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley campus this week for a large-scale earthquake response training exercise.
The multifaceted training took place Wednesday at Hancock’s 60-acre Public Safety Training Complex.
Among the participants from Santa Barbara County were the Lompoc, Santa Maria, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Montecito, and Santa Barbara City and County fire departments. Joining them from Ventura County were the Oxnard and Ventura City and County fire departments. The Los Angeles City and San Luis Obispo County fire departments also took part.
Each of the departments participated in a drill scenario in which a 7.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Lompoc was said to have occurred.
The staged scenario began at 8 a.m., and presupposed that the Hancock campus would be filled with students, staff and administrators, and that local government agencies would be busy fighting fires and dealing with gas leaks caused by the earthquake, as well as other emergencies around the city.
“Lompoc Fire initiated the state’s master mutual aid system and requested assistance from outside agencies,” said John Ceceña, a Hancock College fire technology instructor who helped coordinate the training.
“This request would be facilitated by the Office of Emergency Services,” he continued. “The Regional Urban Search and Rescue teams were called upon specifically for their proximity to the incident and their ability to deploy anywhere in California within 45 minutes of the call to conduct wide area searches, catalog the problems, and engage with rescue efforts to remove and treat injured members of the public.”
As part of the drill, the entire Public Safety Training Complex was searched and evaluated using a new collector application powered by cellphones and tablets, Ceceña said. The technology allowed for real-time accounting of the search effort and the locations of victims using GPS. It also accounted for victim tracking, building or infrastructure damage and known hazards to the public.
The training utilized several facets of Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex, including the seven-story tower that, for the purposes of the drill, represented a student dormitory building with a ground-floor parking structure. The rescue teams were told that the stairways in the building were collapsed and unusable and that several calls for help were coming from the building.
“Firefighters accessed the building via aerial ladders and then used rope systems in the elevator shaft to access and search all floors,” Ceceña said. “Multiple victims (including live victims) were removed via rope systems.”
Among the skills that were exercised in the training: Statewide dispatch, advanced team deployment, mapping, wide area searches, technical searches (using cameras and listening devices), rope rescue access work, lifting and stabilization of heavy objects, and breaching concrete, wood and metal.
The drill also involved hazardous materials site evaluations, paramedicine for entombed and trapped victims, and testing of the Incident Command System and radio communications.
The drill was the second of its kind to be hosted by Hancock College, following a similar exercise in 2014.
Ceceña noted that the Public Safety Training Complex provided a unique opportunity for the personnel who participated in the training.
“Very few facilities in California can support the requirements of a training exercise of this magnitude,” he said. “We have recently received interest from several federal (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue teams who would like to deploy and exercise their teams to the [Public Safety Training Complex] for their annual mobilization drills in the future.”
Ceceña said the exercise was deemed successful.
Some of the participants, he pointed out, were the same crews that responded to the 2018 deadly Montecito mudflows, as well as the 2018 Camp fire in Northern California that remains the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.
“Many lessons were learned and will be worked on in an effort to always improve,” Ceceña said of the training.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.