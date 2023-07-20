The Central Coast community showed its support for the family of a Guadalupe woman who was killed in San Diego earlier this month.

The Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe partnered to host a barbecue fundraiser Thursday to help raise funds for the family of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, who was found dead in San Diego on the morning of July 4.

The body of Oregel Garcia, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego.

Leyva Elizabeth Oregel.jpg

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. July 4.

