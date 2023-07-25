The Central Coast Chordsmen, decked out in their classic red and white striped vest with a bow tie, have been keeping the sound of barbershop alive in the Santa Maria Valley since 1972.

The group, which has members ranging from their late teens to 102, is planning to hold a formal call for members and auditions next month.

“The chorus is a group of amateur singers, you do not have to be a trained singer or musician to join,” said Richard Burch, vice president of membership for the Central Coast Chordsmen. “On the other hand, our director, Sean Abel, has his doctorate in music and gives us vocal training every week. We are always looking for new singers.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

