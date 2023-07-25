The Central Coast Chordsmen, decked out in their classic red and white striped vest with a bow tie, have been keeping the sound of barbershop alive in the Santa Maria Valley since 1972.
The group, which has members ranging from their late teens to 102, is planning to hold a formal call for members and auditions next month.
“The chorus is a group of amateur singers, you do not have to be a trained singer or musician to join,” said Richard Burch, vice president of membership for the Central Coast Chordsmen. “On the other hand, our director, Sean Abel, has his doctorate in music and gives us vocal training every week. We are always looking for new singers.”
The Central Coast Chordsmen started as a chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, founded in 1938 by O. C. Cash of Kenosha, WI.
It is now called the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS), and is headquartered in Nashville according to Burch.
While a majority of the Central Coast Chordsmen consists of older men, Abel said the group is open to men of all ages and currently has 20 members.
“Any level of experience is welcomed. I know how to bring people along and mix different levels of ability into a group that is very successful,” said Abel. “We have a couple members in their late teens clear up to our oldest member, who’s not currently singing with us, is 102 and he was singing with us until very recently.”
According to Burch the BHS is a fraternal organization, with membership in some choruses open to both male and female. The Central Coast Chordsmen's counterpart is an all-women’s organization called Sweet Adelines, who sing in the same barbershop style and have a Santa Maria chapter.
“There’s a big popular movement in a capella music now, with groups like Pentatonix and so forth,” said Abel. “One of the big leaders in the more modern a capella movement is named Deke Sharon, and he considers barbershop to be the grandfather of all modern a capella music.”
Pentatonix is a five-member American a cappella group, known for their recordings of covers of popular hits and holiday music. Sharon is an American singer, arranger, composer, director, producer, and teacher of a cappella music who is known to be one of the leaders that helped popularize a cappella.
“If it wasn't for barbershop there wouldn't be a cappella. It's about keeping that alive and it's also one of only two styles of music that is purely American,” said Abel. “First is jazz and the second is barbershop.”
Burch said while the bulk of the chapters are in the United States it's an international society with chapters and affiliates in more than a dozen countries.
“The unique harmony style of barbershop began in the late 1800s, with its roots in the African American community, when men would literally hang out at the barbershop,” said Burch. “As entertainment, some would sing the melody of a song while the others would adlib the harmony. Since people typically do not carry instruments around with them, this was all done a cappella, which means ‘in chapel style’ in Italian, which is translated to mean ‘without accompaniment’.”
Burch said the Central Coast Chordsmen are available for performances as a chorus, quartet, or small group for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, office parties, or 'just about anything people can think of'.”
The chorus has three scheduled performances a year: Sweets and Old Songs where they serve ice cream and cookies after the show, a Fall show and a Christmas program.
“On Valentine’s Day, we do Singing Valentine’s from Lompoc to Paso Robles,” said Burch. “A quartet sings two love songs and presents the Valentine with a rose and a card. This is especially fun at work or in a restaurant where the embarrassment level is even higher.”
To purchase tickets, register for the vocal training, or learn more about the chorus, visit centralcoastchordsmen.org or call (805) 733-0704. Rehearsals are every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 4725 S. Bradley Rd., in Orcutt.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.