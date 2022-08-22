Vitalant-O Positive Blood.jpg

Bags of Type O-positive red blood cells rest in a bin in a refrigerated storage area in this photo supplied by Vitalant. The independent, nonprofit blood services company said Type O blood is in especially short supply right now.

 Contributed

Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations.

Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast.

The Labor Day holiday is approaching on Sept. 3, 4 and 5, when fewer blood donors are typically available but the demand for blood historically rises, so Vitalant is asking eligible donors to schedule an appointment to give blood before the holiday.

