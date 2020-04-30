Central Coast beaches to remain open; Santa Barbara County confirms 11 additional COVID-19 cases

City of Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp also announced Thursday that a city employee in the Department of Public Works has been confirmed with the virus after being tested on April 27.

"The city of Santa Maria is confirming that one of its employees is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, two other employees who may have come into contact with him also were sent home to isolate. One was tested and the results came back negative this morning," van de Kamp said.

The employee does not have any underlying health conditions, and has been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to van de Kamp.

Of the 120 active cases in the county, 75 people are recovering at home, 33 are recovering in hospitals with 12 under intensive care, and the Public Health Department is awaiting updates on four.

Eight deaths have been reported so far.

San Luis Obispo County confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, all in the city of Paso Robles, for a total of 184.

Of the 40 active cases in the county, 32 individuals are recovering at home and seven have been hospitalized, with two under intensive care.