Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies.

A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities for the whole family. Visitors will be able to get close to various aircraft and have access to information about community resources. 

“It’s really great to have it back here in Santa Maria again. It’s a lot of work to put together, but it’s whole heartedly worth it. This is a major aviation town, it always has been and having the AirFest here is fantastic”, said Richard Persons, a member of the AirFest organizing committee.

