Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport.

The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“We’re only able to put it on because of the supreme support from the community,” said Heather Kunkle.

