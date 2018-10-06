Thousands headed to the Santa Maria Public Airport on Saturday to watch the Central Coast AirFest take flight.
The two-day air show, which continues Sunday, is the first to take place in Santa Maria since Thunder Over the Valley went on hiatus in 2015. Attendees were treated to a lineup of nonstop performances, including Eric Tucker's J-3 Cub Comedy Act, Sammy Mason's High Energy Biplane Routine and Lockheed P-38 Lightning Demonstration.
Central Coast Air Fest poppin over at the #santamaria airport! I’m at the ramp where we see display aircraft! @SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/I0J4a7L9sr— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 6, 2018
But the midafternoon headlining performance by the Royal Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Jet Team in its local debut was canceled due to marine layer, according to the loudspeaker announcement to the crowd.
Santa Maria was one of the 10 lucky stops in the United States.
"We're so excited to be here today for the Central Coast Airfest -- it's fabulous, the weather's perfect and being able to come back to California is always amazing," said Michele Tremblay, public affairs officer for the Snowbirds before the team's show was abruptly grounded.
Michele Tremblay of the Canadian Snowbirds giving me a little taste preview on what to expect at the central coast Air Show today ! @SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/TWpFdF9lnJ— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 6, 2018
"It was a little windy on Saturday, but "the wind, depending on layer and height, permits us to do our signature formations today," Tremblay said.
Also part of their 30-minute performance are a series of loop rolls, low-level aerobatics and specialty maneuvers, which Capt. Blake McNaughton referred to as "the double-take, Echelon in Review, solo crosses, the flip-flop [and] pigtails."
In the first 10 minutes of the show, the nine-plane team flies together in various formations and loops before splitting off into smaller groups with special maneuvers.
McNaughton, from Ontario, joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2002. He flies Snowbird jet No. 10, a Canadair CT-114 Tutor model, for the Snowbirds as an advance and safety pilot. It's his third year flying with the team.
Capt. McNaughton shows me up close and personal what it looks like inside Snowbird plane 10 at the #centralcoast Air Show @SantaMariaTimes #santamaria pic.twitter.com/NUiFjc1Qz9— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) October 6, 2018
"Everyone who flies with the Snowbirds are all military pilots. They're already highly trained but need a minimum of a thousand hours of [flying] time," he said.
The Canadian Air Force CT-114 Tutor aircraft was built in the 1960s and was primarily used to train pilots for many years in the Air Force, "but now it's flown almost exclusively by the Snowbirds," McNaughton said.
"We love it because it's like a classic sports car. It's got a great straight wing, which means it's very agile in the air; it's got push rod controls; and [the model] helps make that iconic diamond shape when you see our nine jets fly together."
Pilots fly their jets at various speeds depending on specific maneuvers, but "generally, [we travel] up to 600 miles per hour for some of the maneuvers," McNaughton said.
The Snowbirds picked Santa Maria as a stop in the recent months after completing an air show in Oregon and another in Texas, he said.
"[In between], "we felt we needed something in this area when we looked at the map, and when we saw Santa Maria, we thought, 'That looks like a rad place to go!'"
He added, event officials were "interested and enthusiastic to have us here. It's so well-organized, and it's amazing.
"We travel all across North America, big and small towns, we meet genuine people and that's honestly the highlight of my Snowbirds career; and, of course, the flying's not bad," he said.