Central Coast AirFest recognized at international air show conference in Las Vegas

The Central Coast AirFest was awarded the Pinnacle Platinum Award in the Small Civilian Air Show category earlier this month by the International Council of Air Shows for the AirFest's 2019 show.
The award was presented to Chris Kunkle, AirFest committee chair, Esmeralda Mendoza, director of volunteer services, and Mike Whitford, military liaison, at the annual ICAS convention Dec. 11 in Las Vegas.
“We were absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by ICAS for our efforts in hosting this great community event, particularly since this was the second year in a row AirFest has won this award,” Kunkle said in a news release.
“This would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the airport district, volunteers and our great sponsors."
Plans for next year's AirFest, scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18, are already underway.
More information about the annual air show can be found at
www.centralcoastairfest.com.
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 08.jpg
AirFest goers watch as Vicki Benzing performs during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 01.jpg
A T-6 flies over a pyrotechnic during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 02.jpg
A warbird flies in front of a cloud from a pyrotechnic during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 03.jpg
Members of the Red Bull Air Force Jump Team stream red, white, and blue during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 04.jpg
AirFest crowd members watch a plane fly by the airfield during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 05.jpg
A T-6 flies low over the runway during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 06.jpg
Eric Tucker, flying a Piper Cub, performs aerobatics without the plane's engine running, during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 07.jpg
Pilot Rob Holland, in his aerobatic plane, floats upside down during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 09.jpg
Brianna Barnhart, from left, Kauri Modrzejewski and Erin Thompson, of the Manhattan Dolls, a swing style vocal trio from Tucson, Arizona, pose in front of a World War II bomber during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 10.jpg
AirFest goers look at a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster, stationed at March Air Reserve Base, during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 11.jpg
Joanna Gomez, of Santa Maria peers of a hatch in a C-17 Air Force Globemaster in display during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 12.jpg
Airfest goers walk among the many and varied aircraft at the show during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 13.jpg
Aerobatics star Rob Holland flies close to the runway during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 14.jpg
Aerobatics star Rob Holland makes a corkscrew during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 15.jpg
Robert Keeney, of Santa Maria tries his hand at the bucking bull ride during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 16.jpg
Seen as a tiny dot inside a heart, Rob Holland draws his signature finale during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 17.jpg
Aerobatics star Rob Holland flies low over the runway during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 18.jpg
Airfest goers walk inside the huge C-17 Air Force Globemaster during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 19.jpg
Jaxson Swack, 8, left, and his brother Cooper Swack, of Santa Maria, look at the underside of an aircraft on display during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 20.jpg
Airfest goers walk by an Osprey helicopter during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 21.jpg
Pilot Vicky Benzing flies behind a jet fighter parked on he ground during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 22.jpg
Pilot Vicky Benzing makes aerial art during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 23.jpg
Kiro Takai stands by a T-6 aircraft, designed and built especially for the movie, Tora, Tora, Tora, during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
