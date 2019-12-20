Central Coast AirFest recognized at international air show conference in Las Vegas

The Central Coast AirFest was awarded the Pinnacle Platinum Award in the Small Civilian Air Show category earlier this month by the International Council of Air Shows for the AirFest's 2019 show.

The award was presented to Chris Kunkle, AirFest committee chair, Esmeralda Mendoza, director of volunteer services, and Mike Whitford, military liaison, at the annual ICAS convention Dec. 11 in Las Vegas.

“We were absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by ICAS for our efforts in hosting this great community event, particularly since this was the second year in a row AirFest has won this award,” Kunkle said in a news release.

“This would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the airport district, volunteers and our great sponsors."

Plans for next year's AirFest, scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18, are already underway.

More information about the annual air show can be found at www.centralcoastairfest.com.

