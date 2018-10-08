Despite a few hiccups, the inaugural Central Coast AirFest was a roaring success, with 15,000 people turning out Saturday and Sunday to see aircraft of all types perform thrilling routines in the Santa Maria sky.
The two-day event — which was organized by the Santa Maria Airport Airshow Committee — was the first airshow in Santa Maria since 2015, when the Museum of Flight's Thunder Over the Valley show went on hiatus.
The weekend AirFest, which took a year to put together, offered the first appearance of the Canadian Snowbirds in Santa Maria.
Organizers were able to score the sole 2018 season California stop for the Snowbirds, a top-tier military jet team, comparable to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or Navy’s Blue Angels. The Snowbirds -- the Royal Canadian Air Force’s iconic 431 Air Demonstration and Military Aerobatics Squadron -- was the show’s headlining act.
The Snowbirds’ performance was the first time a military jet team had performed in Santa Maria in over two decades.
“The biggest thing we learned doing this is that Santa Maria is excited to have an airshow,” said Chris Kunkle, who led the planning committee.
AirFest organizers will begin organizing next year's event in the following weeks, Kunkle said, adding that a December international airshow conference in Las Vegas will be where the organizers begin to lock down acts for the 2019 show.
Kunkle acknowledged there was a learning curve in planning for an event the size of AirFest. “We’re still in the debriefing process, but we learned a lot,” he said.
“We weren’t prepared for how early people were going to show up and there were issues with parking and getting people into the gate on Saturday because of that,” Kunkle said. “We weren’t getting people into the parking lot efficiently. So on Saturday night, we got the [airshow] committee together, we discussed everything and got it fixed at 7 a.m. the next morning. It 100 percent turned the outcome.”
On Saturday afternoon, the Snowbirds started their performance, but were grounded almost immediately due to the marine layer, which Kunkle said led to some disappointment.
“There was feedback that we should have had an email go out or something, but it was a last-minute decision based on safety,” Kunkle said. “I had a meeting with the Snowbirds when the weather came in and there was nothing we could do — it was a safety issue. But they came back with a vengeance on Sunday and they gave the whole city an amazing show.”
The other performers also drew rave reviews from the crowd, Kunkle said, singling out Cal Poly alumni Eric Tucker’s comedy routine with a Piper J-3 Cub aircraft and Santa Paula resident Sammy Mason’s high-energy biplane routine for particular praise.
“Personally, I was super happy with everything,” Kunkle said. “Eric Tucker — the dude is a super passionate, family-oriented guy and he just resonated with the crowd. Same with Sammy Mason— he’s 24 years old out there doing what he does.
“Coming from me, as the director, I couldn’t have wanted it to go any better,” Kunkle said. “It was cool to see the kids out there having fun, to see people enjoying themselves out there, to see people get involved in aviation. That's what it’s about — getting the kids and people emotionally connected.”