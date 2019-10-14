Brianna Barnhart, from left, Kauri Modrzejewski and Erin Thompson, of the Manhattan Dolls, a swing style vocal trio from Tucson, Arizona, pose in front of a World War II bomber during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
A T-6 flies over a pyrotechnic during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Aerobatics star Rob Holland flies close to the runway during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
A T-6 flies low over the runway during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Members of the Red Bull Air Force Jump Team stream red, white, and blue during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
A warbird flies in front of a cloud from a pyrotechnic during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
AirFest crowd members watch a plane fly by the airfield during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
“I thought it was an amazing event,” he said. “We got a lot of great feedback on the event from all the pilots and performers. That was a huge success because we have to have performers engaged and happy to make sure we can continue to score top-notch acts each year.”
For the second AirFest’s headlining act, organizers secured the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, which thrilled AirFest attendees with aerobatic flight and explosive pyrotechnics.
The pyrotechnics that were part of the show, including the Viper team’s 1,000-foot-long “wall of fire,” necessitated a controlled burn of dozens of acres of grass on the airport grounds to prevent brush fires.
While the pyrotechnics were thrilling for AirFest attendees, Kunkle said next year’s show will likely have few, if any, fiery acts.
“There was some feedback that the noise scared some in the community,” he said. “I don’t want to disrupt people’s lives. As the organizer, I’m going to do my best to put on a show that’s exciting but not necessarily disrupting people in the community.”
Aviation buffs also can expect next year’s show to be lighter on their wallet.
“Prices will be lower for next year’s show,” Kunkle said. “This is our second year and we’re still figuring out pricing that's going to work best for the longevity of the show. Airshows are expensive to run. We don’t want to hurt anybody's wallet, but we need to be able to pay for the event.”
Planning for next year’s event will begin in the coming months, Kunkle said, as he and other organizers will begin to lock down acts in December for the 2020 show during an international airshow conference in Las Vegas.
“I want to thank the community for the support and embracing this event,” he said.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed
