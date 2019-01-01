CenCal Health, the regional health plan for Medi-Cal, recently recognized the work of local network physicians and health care centers through its Primary Care Providers Incentive Top Performer Awards.
The awards acknowledge primary care providers across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties who administer high-quality health care while managing costs, a CenCal spokeswoman said.
Awards are presented in four categories — pediatrics, family practice, internal medicine and federally qualified health centers.
The awards are based on 2017 performance scores, with the results announced in 2018, the spokeswoman said.
In pediatrics, Dr. Himat Tank of Santa Maria earned top honors among his peer group.
Also recognized for their dedication to high quality care in 2017 were Dr. Jeffery Kaplan, whose practice is located in Santa Maria, and the Pediatric Medical Group of Santa Maria.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center, formally known as Valley Medical Group of Lompoc, was named the top performing family practice within both counties.
Buellton Medical Center and Central Coast Medical Group in Lompoc also stood out among their peer set.
Orcutt Walk-In Health Center was named the top internal medicine performer within its provider group.
Dr. Eric Levy of Santa Maria came in a close second and the Jackson Medical Group, located in Goleta, earned third top performer.
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast’s Del Mar site, located in Oceano, was named the top federally qualified health center.
Also awarded were Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ Isla Vista site and Santa Barbara County’s Carpinteria Health Care Center.
CenCal Health monitors performance via monthly reports that measure eight categories — physician/outpatient expenses, inpatient hospital expenses, pharmacy expenses, emergency room visits, doctor and patient encounters, after-hours visits, preventive medicine evaluations and increased access to care for Medi-Cal members.
The data is not only valuable to the health plan but is considered a key resource for practices looking to improve their quality of care, the spokeswoman said.
“Award-winning providers are important, as they demonstrate their commitment to providing quality care to CenCal Health members,” said Sherri Tarpchinoff Bennett, Provider Services director for CenCal Health.
“These providers embody the CenCal Health mission by raising the bar and setting the tone for a level of excellence,” she said. “The commitment to excellence in care contributes to healthy members, decreased cost, and increased levels of efficiencies in care.”
CenCal Health is a local public agency that provides comprehensive health coverage to nearly 180,000 men, women and children enrolled in Medi-Cal.
The regional health plan partners with more than 1,500 local physicians and other providers to deliver care to approximately one in four residents of Santa Barbara County and one in five residents of San Luis Obispo County.
For more information, visit cencalhealth.org