Several Santa Maria Cemetery patrons are taking concerns over flowers, flags and trinkets that have gone missing from their relatives' headstone to the cemetery's board of directors, citing unfair enforcement of regulations.
Around 10 people showed up on March 14 at the cemetery to voice their complaints about rules and enforcement efforts overseen by Cemetery District Manager Ron Jacobs, who took over duties in June 2021.
Sadie Miller's father died in October 2020 and since then, she's made visiting the cemetery a routine. She said her mother is there every day at 2:30 p.m.
“I started noticing this summer that things were different. Items started going missing irregardless of the posted cleaning time. It felt like Ron [Jacobs] started targeting people and throwing away their stuff,” she said.
She told the board about a March 7 visit she made to the cemetery, where decorations her mother had placed along the headstone were missing.
A groundskeeper directed her where to find the items that included Easter decorations, fresh-potted flowers and signs reading "mom" that now were lying on old pallets next to the cemetery dumpsters. She later posted photos of the removed items to several area Facebook groups.
"Your website lists four dates for cleanups, but our stuff was removed on a different day," Miller told the board. "We aren't asking to throw parties or whatever; we just want it to be fair."
Cemetery Board Director Lee Diaz said no one is being targeted. "It's the rules and regulations that we enforce. Most people comply with them," he explained.
According to the district website, no graveside markers or monuments are to be installed; flowers and decorations must be kept within the borders of the headstone; and decorations must be at a height of no more than 2 feet. The rules also prohibit plantings, balloons, fences or other such installations.
The cemetery website also lists four date ranges — Feb. 7 to 11, May 2 to 6, Aug. 1 to 5 and Nov. 7 to 11— as designated for cleanups. The times are designated to allow community members time to remove items that might otherwise be removed. The regulations also note that cemetery staff will remove anything they find to be in violation of the rules.
The cemetery staff typically schedule times to remove decorations for mowing operations. According to Diaz, loose items like rocks can be dangerous because they can end up in the mowers.
"People get emotional when we remove things; it's a sad thing we have to do it," Diaz said. "It's for the safety of the public and our employees."
Diaz said the board has fielded similar complaints in the past, but residents claim the rules are being more strictly enforced under Jacobs' leadership.
"They threw away three rocks that say "believe," "faith" and "one day at a time," said Nicole Moreno, whose son was laid to rest in April 2021, after a car crash. "Those things represent all that I have left of my boy, and they bring me peace when I'm visiting him," she said.
In her comments to the board, Moreno noted she believed the rules weren't being applied uniformly by Jacobs, alleging he made clapping and other rude hand gestures at her when she brought up her concerns. One cemetery employee who remains anonymous confirmed the incident as described by Moreno to the Santa Maria Times.
Jacobs denies that the event took place but declined to comment further.
"He's new on (the) job and it comes with a lot of challenges," said Diaz, who noted that Jacobs also denied the allegation to the board. "Some people can be emotional about their things and we get that."
Because the cemetery is considered a special district within the county of Santa Barbara, board members are nominated by the county Board of Supervisors. The board oversees Jacobs, who in turn oversees the cemetery staff.
In a letter to 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, longtime resident Connie Branquinho alleged that fresh flowers and an American flag placed at her father Irwin's headstone were removed on more than one occasion. At the center of her complaint was Jacobs, who she claims is singling out people.
"Supervisor (Steve) Lavagnino and I met with a couple of the Santa Maria Cemetery District Board of Trustees; they are aware of the community concerns and diligently working with staff to address them," Nelson said. "The district is definitely feeling some growing pains with the new team, but I hope the public will see some improvements soon."
Lavagnino did not respond to requests for comment.
According to Diaz, the cemetery wants to make the rules and regulations more visible for the community, hoping to better communicate their expectations.
Diaz said that the district is also planning to post warnings on violations in advance of removals to alleviate confusion. "We'll go section by section that way, so everyone can be on the same page," he said.
"It's a good first step," said Miller. "It's hard, because [the board meeting's] format doesn't allow for a back-and-forth conversation. Hopefully, this can help open it up."
Branquinho said that the group of concerned citizens plans to continue demonstrating their dissatisfaction at board meetings if they feel the issues continue. She said they are willing to start picketing if they have to. "We just want our voices heard," she said.