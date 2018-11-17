Sarah Nemeth and Jessica Grover are not only friends and co-workers at Vandenberg Air Force Base but they also have another thing in common — they love to compete in local races around the Santa Maria Valley, and the longtime tradition of the Turkey Trot 5K the week before Thanksgiving is no exception.
This year, the 22nd annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile run kicked off at Jim May Park in northeast Santa Maria for participants to experience not just the beautiful scenery but also to take advantage of the Santa Maria River levee trail as it was part of the race route for the 5K runners.
The 1-mile running course for the younger racers was just two full loops around the perimeter of the park. The event every year is hosted by People for Leisure And Youth Inc. (P.L.A.Y.)
"We run together, train up to five times a week together on a good week, and compete together," Nemeth said. She had finished her 5K race in 25 minutes and 57 seconds, much to the delight of her friend Grover, who told her after the race, "Geez, you really kicked butt!"
"I love doing local runs because it's closer to home and gives us a chance to support local organizations like P.L.A.Y.," she added.
It's both girls' fifth time participating in the Turkey Trot on Saturday morning, and it's one of their favorite traditional races during the year, Grover said.
"P.L.A.Y. does an awesome job putting this event together every year," said Grover, who finished far behind her friend with a 5K time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds. "One of my other favorite races in the city is the Bull Canyon Run, which is really pretty."
Both runners also noticed the large number of younger participants, "which made us feel really old," both joked.
"There's a lot of kids out of here today who are all really fast," said Grover. "It definitely made us feel really old."
Eduardo Marquez, recreation coordinator for the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, said the annual event is probably one of the organization's favorite races to put together every year.
The top two finishers (a male and a female) of each respective race, the 5K and the 1-mile run, are awarded not only medals and bragging rights but are also given a turkey to take home.
"This is a celebration of physical fitness, right before the holidays when we tend to overeat a little bit, and we encourage everyone today to have a little side dish of exercise as part of their Thanksgiving gathering," Marquez said.
This year 80 participants signed up for the 5K, along with 20 younger runners, nearly all of them Pine Grove Elementary students.
"It's just such a good family-friendly event and today also gives participants a chance to enjoy this beautiful park, and also for those who don't know about these parks on this side of town," Marquez said.
Marquez said his favorite part of the run every year is seeing familiar faces who return to the Turkey Trot and made it part of their annual Thanksgiving tradition.
"We like to see them improve each year and, as always, we hope the event grows every year as we continue the tradition," he added.
P.L.A.Y. is a nonprofit organization working in partnership with individuals and providing recreational opportunities for low-income families.