Celebration of life service for former Lompoc mayor Eugene Stevens planned for Feb. 22

A public celebration of life service for former Lompoc mayor and councilman Eugene Stevens has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Stevens, who also founded the Lompoc Mural Society, died Jan. 5, which was his 91st birthday, in Riverside County. Judy Stevens, Eugene's widow, announced the Lompoc service on Friday.
Stevens, who was originally from North Carolina, moved to Lompoc in 1958 while serving in the Air Force and remained in the city for more than 50 years. During that time, he served on the Lompoc City Council for 15 years and was a three-term mayor in the 1970s and early 1980s.
In 1973, the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce selected Stevens as the Lompoc Valley's Man of the Year. Fifteen years later, Stevens established the Mural Society, which continues to oversee public art in the city, and in 2000 the Chamber named him Lompoc Valley's Man of the Century.
Stevens, who also was an editor and columnist with the Lompoc Record in the 1960s, was cremated and inurned during a private service in early January in Riverside County.
The Lompoc celebration of life service will be open to the community.