Celebration of life service for former Lompoc mayor Eugene Stevens planned for Feb. 22

A public celebration of life service for former Lompoc mayor and councilman Eugene Stevens has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Stevens, who also founded the Lompoc Mural Society, died Jan. 5, which was his 91st birthday, in Riverside County. Judy Stevens, Eugene's widow, announced the Lompoc service on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stevens, who was originally from North Carolina, moved to Lompoc in 1958 while serving in the Air Force and remained in the city for more than 50 years. During that time, he served on the Lompoc City Council for 15 years and was a three-term mayor in the 1970s and early 1980s.

In 1973, the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce selected Stevens as the Lompoc Valley's Man of the Year. Fifteen years later, Stevens established the Mural Society, which continues to oversee public art in the city, and in 2000 the Chamber named him Lompoc Valley's Man of the Century.