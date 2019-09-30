Los Alamos ushered in the first weekend of fall with the 73rd annual Old Days event, offering attendees a look back at its Western roots with a variety of activities from peddlers' mart to parade.
Friday served as Old Days' kickoff with a community chili cook-off dinner and rousing silent auction.
During the event, themed “Celebrating Old Days, Blazing New Trails," visitors and locals strolled through downtown Los Alamos. There, they perused the Peddlers’ Mart and Artisan Faire and enjoyed a plenitude of food booths while partaking in family-friendly games like Chicken Poop Bingo.
The Old Days Classic Car Show, featuring vintage, imports, hot rods, customs, race cars and motorcycles, dotted the downtown area as attendees stopped by to snap photos of their favorites.
The weekendlong festivities concluded Sunday with the 5K Stampede Run/Walk, which started at the town's center square, Ferrini Park, and the Greatest Little Small Town Parade, which rolled down Bell Street, Los Alamos' main drag.
The run/walk brought all ages of runners to their marks, vying for a chance to take home a trophy award.
Mike Hernden, of Lompoc, finished first in the men's division, while Emily Arellanes, of Whittier, came in first in the women's division.
And an eager group of young children took off around the block in the kid's short-distance race.
Los Alamos residents and guests then gathered to honor, preserve and celebrate the town with a Western-themed parade, featuring more than 50 entries.
Crowds of people lined Bell Street to watch, wave and smile at parade participants.
The 2019 Old Days grand marshals, Sheila Glaser and John Traller, led the celebratory procession of equestrians, bands, floats and community groups down Bell Street to St. Joseph Street from behind the wheel of a dark green classic car.
The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, an all-volunteer, philanthropic organization, sponsors, coordinates and hosts the annual event each year. Proceeds from the event benefit a variety of local organizations.
