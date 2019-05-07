As with all professions, nurses have good and bad days. For Marian Regional Medical Center extended care nurse Wendy Miles, one of the worst came in January 2011 when she was out for a motorcycle ride with her then-fiance.
They had stopped for pancakes at Ellen’s Danish Pancake House in Buellton, and while they were dining, her fiance suffered a massive heart attack. Miles suddenly found herself giving CPR to her fiance in the middle of the restaurant. An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer who was sitting at the next table helped Miles, and her fiance survived.
Miles attributes her life-saving skills to being a nurse, something she’s had a passion for since she was about five years old.
At age 50, she doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Miles was born and raised in Santa Maria and her experience as a nurse includes two stints working at Marian Regional Medical Center. In between, Miles worked in the Bay Area for three years before returning to Santa Maria, where she has worked as a wounded care nurse in extended care for the last five years.
Barbie Rogers is the kind of nurse that you want when you take your last breath. That’s what she’s trained for. Rogers is a part-time hospice nurse who helps patients on what she calls their final journey. It’s one of the greatest honors she can receive. Hospice care isn’t the only thing she’s good at, though. In her 35-plus years of nursing, Rogers has had a very storied career.
Miles has been a nurse for 19 years, but worked in health care for 25 years. She was a certified nursing assistant prior to becoming a nurse and is currently a licensed vocational nurse (LVN), but didn’t go through the traditional LVN program.
She learned by watching and doing, which allowed her to challenge her boards — which means she went from gaining experience to taking her test. According to Miles, she took the test at a computer terminal. The test ends when enough questions are answered to pass the exam or fail it, although the test taker never knows until later. Miles passed her test the first time.
As a wounded care nurse, Miles said she sees a lot of severe injuries but isn’t deterred by any of it.
The passion for her career goes deep. Some nurses work holidays, some take them off to spend with friends and family. She gave them up long ago, she said, once showing up to work with a broken leg because she felt guilty for calling in sick.
“I couldn’t do patient care for six weeks and did administrative duty,” she said.
She has a tendency to pick apart TV medical shows, stating that they often get many things wrong.
Even when she’s not working, Miles said she's somewhat of a neighborhood nurse and a resource for medical knowledge.
Miles often sees dozens of patients each day. There is hardly any down time and she's adamant that neither she or any of her colleagues play cards -- a reference to a comment made recently by Washington State Senator Maureen Walsh.
Janelle Minor wasn’t always a registered nurse. Like many of her colleagues, the profession came later in life.
“What a clueless individual,” Miles said, adding that she learned that the senator’s mother was a nurse. “How can she disrespect her mother like that?” she asked.
Miles had just finished an 11-hour shift that was only supposed to last eight as she talked about her life and career, something she said is common.
What frustrates her more than anything is time constraints on the job and not being able to give every patient the time she would like to.
Nursing is trending towards more documentation, she said with some frustration, although she understands the need for it.
Patient death is a part of the job, Miles said. Her first experience came when she was a CNA. “You never forget your first death,” she said. “It’s always devastating no matter how expected. It still hits you.”
Sometimes, Miles said, all it takes is a little kindness for a bad day to go away.
Miles remembers a patient with multiple wounds who told her: “I appreciate you.” Just like that, she said, her bad day disappeared. She said she has never had a patient unhappy to see her.
Off duty, she likes riding motorcycles with her husband, spending time with her many dogs and cats, and going to Bingo with friends, which she describes as her support system.
Miles said she is going to work as long as she can as a nurse.
“I’m going to work until I’m old and gray,” Miles said. “I’m going to ride my scooter into work.”
At age 64, Delia Espino is nearing retirement age. With 43 years of experience as a nurse, Espino has seen a lot in life, both personally and professionally. Born in the Philippines, Espino hails from the province of Iloilo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and emigrated to the U.S. in 1982, settling in Lompoc with her husband, and finding work at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.