In her elementary school years, Stephanie Vega tagged along with her mother on the weekends to her hospital administration job in Glendale. That was Vega’s first exposure to the medical field.
Vega’s true inspiration for her nursing career came as a young teenager, she just didn’t quite know it at the time.
When Vega was a freshman in high school, her little sister was born with health problems and spent time in intensive care. When her sister came home, she had loads of medical equipment such as a feeding pump and an oxygen monitor.
Vega said she wasn’t scared, but just didn’t know what to do. Instead, Vega said, she helped her mom take care of her brother while a home health nurse took care of her sister.
Vega doesn’t remember the nurse’s name, but recalls the woman was in her 50s and was a day-shift nurse. One day, the nurse showed Vega how to take care of her sister.
She recalled the nurse telling her: “You’re going to do everything on your own and I’m going to watch.”
Janelle Minor wasn’t always a registered nurse. Like many of her colleagues, the profession came later in life.
“She didn’t give me a choice and I was OK with that,” Vega said. “That was the driving force.”
At 39 years old, Vega is now a nurse manager in the telemetry unit at Marian Regional Medical Center. It wasn’t a direct path.
Originally from La Crescenta, near Pasadena, Vega graduated from CSU Northridge with a degree in biology in 2003.
Between graduating college and nursing school, Vega spent time at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Center in Los Angeles. While she gained valuable experience, Vega described the experience as sad because of the veterans who’d sit and wait for hours just to get an appointment.
Vega attended nursing school at Glendale Community College, graduating in December 2006. Vega says she got lucky to get in while many are put on wait lists. She attributes her acceptance to the nursing program to her time with the veterans' administration.
Following graduation, Vega immediately got a job at Marian Regional Medical Center. Looking for a change, she and her husband packed up their homestead in the San Fernando Valley and moved to Lompoc, where she resides today. Her husband’s job at Trader Joe’s made it easy for him to transfer, she said. She had also worked at the grocery chain, juggling school and volunteering at the same time.
Vega was attracted to Marian’s nurse graduate program, which included a cardiac catheterization lab, and believed it would give her the opportunity to grow. She quickly ascended to the role of a charge nurse, which is essentially the nurse in charge of a shift.
In January 2019, Vega celebrated 12 years as a nurse, all of which have been spent at Marian. During that time, Vega gave birth to her four children, including a set of twins. She once aspired to become a nurse on a cruise ship, but said the birth of her first child put that dream on hold -- at least for now.
In her current role, Vega is a supervisor but her duties also include conducting evaluations, monitoring compliance, mentoring new staff, and calling equipment repair orders. She runs special projects such as a skills lab, an annual requirement, which is like a refresher course that includes “high-risk, low-use” procedures that staff needs to know, she said.
She also tracks “spirit grams,” or little awards of recognition which nurses earn for each act of going above and beyond helping their co-workers or caring for patients. Earning enough spirit grams can either equal silver or gold hearts, with which nurses decorate their badges.
It’s just one way of building camaraderie among her team, Vega said. Her nurses pull together for all events, whether it’s a birth, a death, or celebrating a marriage. When a baby is born, the nurses throw a diaper party; when someone dies, nurses bring food; when someone gets married, they collect money for the newlyweds.
Barbie Rogers is the kind of nurse that you want when you take your last breath. That’s what she’s trained for. Rogers is a part-time hospice …
Vega said she is driven to help her staff succeed by sharing her knowledge and experience and helping new nurses connect the dots. Nurse Daisy Contreras, a friend and colleague of seven years, described Vega as “authentic.”
“She’s just very experienced and caring in a real way,” Contreras said. “She genuinely cares about her patients.”
Vega said she relishes the busy shifts. Recently, she had a shift that she described as “ridiculously” short of nurses. Despite the potential for an extremely difficult and demanding shift, Vega said all of her team pulled through without complaining. As a reward, she bought them all lunch.
Outside of nursing, Vega is busy taking care of her children and basically hosting other kids in the neighborhood at her home. She calls them “kid parties.” Vega loves to garden although, she said, she can’t grow anything.
Her future consists of staying at Marian while studying towards her progressive care nursing certification. Her advice to other nurses?
“Don’t be afraid,” she said, “to try something, to ask about something — which is huge. I can tell if someone doesn’t get it. And don’t be afraid to be wrong.”