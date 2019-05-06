For some families, nursing goes back generations. In others, the inspiration comes at a young age as a result of a sick family member. It’s no different for Mae Lagua, who found her calling because of her mother, who has been a nurse for three decades and is now a shift coordinator at Marian Extended Care.
At 30 years old, Lagua has been a registered nurse for two years and was a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) for eight years before that. She’s originally from Santa Maria. In fact, she was born at Marian Regional Medical Center, where she works now.
She also has lots of friends in the medical field, including x-ray technicians and at least one nurse. Her boyfriend just finished nursing school as well.
Lagua's inspiration grew towards the end of high school, she said, as she watched the positive interactions between the nurses and her grandfather who was battling cancer.
In high school, she also worked at a group home for developmentally disabled adults.
Lagua said she was in the first LVN class at Santa Barbara Business College, but she moved to Orange County for nursing school. Lagua credits support from family, who have been by her side throughout the entire process, for her success.
Lagua started working in the geriatric unit at Marian. It was a very rewarding experience for her, she said, because she got to meet many of the families.
Now, Lagua is a medical-surgical nurse and works three, 12-hour shifts per week. The hours for each shift increased as Lagua went from LVN to RN. At first, she said, it was difficult to adjust but she grew accustomed to the new hours. She chose the unit, she said, because it’s a good learning experience for new nurses starting out.
“You get to see a little bit of everything,” she said.
Being a nurse is very rewarding, Lagua said. Knowing that the hospital can be a very scary place, Lagua enjoys helping patients leave.
One challenge of the job is the patient load, she said. California law mandates a maximum of five patients for each nurse for most hospital units. In intensive care units, the ratio is one nurse for every two patients.
According to Lagua, communication is key and being on the same page with patients and other nurses is crucial. To help maintain that openness, a comment box is available for anyone to leave a suggestion.
Like football players, Lagua says nurses “huddle” with their colleagues at the beginning of her shift. In these moments, they coordinate their efforts, who’s covering which patient, and make back-up plans.
“When I get free time, I try to sit with my patients and get to know them and their families,” Lagua said.
Lagua said that it’s hard not to get attached to some of the patients, and when a patient dies she has a process for keeping her focus: stay strong for the families. Her kind, but reserved demeanor reinforce her stoic philosophy. There’s also an interdisciplinary team that includes doctors and chaplains who are present to help.
In an email, friend Gladys Ramirez wrote that Lagua is “compassionate, very friendly and [responsible].”
Each day is a rewarding experience, Lagua said, adding that it’s the little things, like a smile or a patient holding your hand, that can make you feel good and make a rough shift seem not-so-rough.
She’s currently working on getting her bachelor’s degree, which she is halfway though in online courses. Eventually, she wants to get her master’s degree.
Out in the real world, you’ll catch Lagua snowboarding or sunbathing at the beach. She has a Shiba Inu dog, which is the breed of dog known for the “doge” meme.
As for the future, Lagua wants to be a chemotherapy nurse, which she hopes to become at Marian.
Her advice to new nurses: it can be overwhelming when you get on the floor and it’s important to remind yourself that it takes time to perfect skills. And don’t be afraid to ask questions or for help.