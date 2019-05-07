Elizabeth Pico recalled the reason that she became a nurse — years ago, while living in Guadalupe, she cared for her grandfather who had suffered a stroke.
Then in 1997, Pico graduated from a certified nursing assistant program. Years later, she became a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) in 2004. She did wound care for two years as an LVN, then attended nursing school at Allan Hancock College. While in school, she had a 4-year-old daughter, and now has four children.
She couldn’t have done it without the support of her husband, she said.
For some families, nursing goes back generations. In others, the inspiration comes at a young age as a result of a sick family member. It’s no different for Mae Lagua, who found her calling because of her mother, who has been a nurse for three decades and is now a shift coordinator at Marian Extended Care. At 30 years old, Lagua has been a registered nurse for two years and was a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) for eight years before that. She’s originally from Santa Maria. In fact, she was born at Marian Regional Medical Center, where she works now.
“I wanted it, I wanted it bad,” Pico said about getting through school. “Nursing is not for everyone. It takes skill, dedication, and commitment.”
At age 40, with 22 years of working with Dignity Health under her belt, Pico is now the Director of Nursing at Marian Extended Care, and as a nurse educator specifically focuses on implementing regulations and improvements. She works with a lot of nursing students and new nurses, and describes being a nurse educator as a “culture change.”
In her role, she said, she constantly finds herself in the books doing research, looking up procedures, or terminology.
She deals with a lot of politics, too, which is challenging at times, she said. New technology is also challenging when it's brought into the mix.
Some of the things not talked about in nursing are the intimate details, she said, and seeing a patient in their most vulnerable state.
Nursing is a second, or even a third career for Deborah Masullo, but while she's been a registered nurse for only seven years, her time in medicine goes back to 1979. It wasn’t until years later — after a second marriage and all of her kids had become adults — that she became a registered nurse. She started a nursing program at Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach and finished at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo after moving from Orange County to Grover Beach to take care of her mother, who suffered from lung cancer.
“That’s what makes us proud to do what we do,” she said. “The realism of the job.”
Conversely, Pico said, taking care of people in their saddest state is also the worst part of the job.
One of the challenges, she said, is educating people who don’t care. There are some things that just can’t be taught in nursing, she said, like compassion.
Her most difficult day, she said, came when she had two young patients die in one shift. To deal with such situations, Pico said she has learned to separate herself professionally while having empathy.
One of her best days came when a patient sent her a colored portrait, which she still has.
“Those are the moments that make you proud of what you do,” Pico said.
Another time, she had an elderly female patient who was in comfort care. The patient had three sisters who asked Pico if they could stay the night in the patient’s room. Pico agreed, likening it to a slumber party. Days later, the patient died but the sisters haven’t forgotten what Pico did for them.
“It was like a reflection of me and my sisters,” Pico said.
The U.S. Air Force didn’t inspire Lannaya Smith to be a nurse, but in many ways it guided her. Originally from Riverside, Smith describes herself as an “Air Force brat,” who moved with her family from Hawaii to Texas depending on where her father was stationed. Smith came to Lompoc when she was 18. She took nursing school prerequisite courses at Allan Hancock College and volunteered at the Vandenberg Air Force Base hospital. While there, Smith met the mother of a patient who was a nurse and a mentor.
As a nurse educator, she gets thank yous all the time and it’s always a good feeling, she said. Pico doesn’t deal with patients as much, but acknowledges that she contributes to the cause by training new staff. Essentially, she acts as a mentor.
When she gets a chance, she’ll travel to Arizona or go to Disneyland. She and her family, who have supported her from the get-go, are annual pass-holders.
Pico’s friend, Delia Salutan, calls her an “unsung hero.”
“She’s a Type A times ten,” said Salutan, who came up with Pico as a certified nursing assistant years ago. “She’s what nurses should be. She doesn’t realize she’s amazing.”
She always tells nurses to never forget why they became a nurse. The reason, according to Pico: It’s important for their lives. Nursing is a career of choice, she added.
“I think no matter what, don’t ever forget where you came from,” she said.
It’s patient care that drives her as an educator, she said, adding she never expects things in return.
The only doubts she has are the ones about herself, Pico said. Is she doing a good job? Is she making a difference?
“At the end of the day,” Pico said, “It’s all about patient care. At the end of every day, I ask myself if I made a difference in someone’s life.”
Janelle Minor wasn’t always a registered nurse. Like many of her colleagues, the profession came later in life.