At age 64, Delia Espino is nearing retirement age. With 43 years of experience as a nurse, Espino has seen a lot in life, both personally and professionally.
Born in the Philippines, Espino hails from the province of Iloilo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and emigrated to the U.S. in 1982, settling in Lompoc with her husband, and finding work at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Espino’s career in nursing is a family tradition. The long list of family members who are nurses include her older sister, her daughter, son-in-law, and several cousins. Even her co-workers, which she considers her sons and daughters, are her family. They call her “Mama Delia.”
Although her path into nursing may have seemed pre-determined, that’s not to say there wasn’t a little inspiration. Espino believes that seed was planted at age 12, when her grandmother became ill and didn’t have the benefit of nursing care. Espino said there was a neighborhood doctor, but he wasn’t able to help her grandmother in time before she died.
Espino began her career as a medical-surgical nurse before moving to critical care. Now she’s a night shift supervisor, a role she’s held since the early 2000s.
But it wasn’t a smooth path. In 1991, Espino’s daughter died from a congenital heart defect two months after birth and was buried in Lompoc. The experience affected her such that she didn’t properly grieve until a year later, she said, and job stress caught up with her.
In 1996, she took a five-year hiatus and went back to the Philippines for her husband’s work as an engineer. She came back to Lompoc in 2001. Shortly after moving back, she became a supervisor.
Several years ago, Espino was diagnosed with breast cancer, but it was caught in the early stages. Espino didn’t have to undergo chemotherapy and instead fought the cancer off with radiation. Three times each week, for a solid month, she drove to Santa Barbara to receive 15 minutes of radiation therapy. She was declared free of cancer last September, and said she believes it was the power of collective prayer that helped heal her.
In her elementary school years, Stephanie Vega tagged along with her mother on the weekends to her hospital administration job in Glendale. That was Vega’s first exposure to the medical field. Vega’s true inspiration for her nursing career came as a young teenager, she just didn’t quite know it at the time.
As a supervisor, Espino is there to support her staff and act as a resource. With any problem, she’s responsible for damage control and said patient complaints are part of the job. Nevertheless, she reminds her team to stay positive at the beginning of each shift.
“I tell them no matter what we’re going to have a good night,” Espino said.
The best part of her job is mentoring new nurses, which she considers very rewarding, and encouraging nursing assistants and other medical workers to enter the profession.
The worst part is coping with stress and juggling work-life balance, she said. Early on in her career, although she never has to worry about it now, a patient sometimes experienced an emergency right before Espino clocked out of her shift and that would require her to tag along to Goleta or Santa Barbara. Once there, she would have no way of getting back to Lompoc. This was back in the 1990s when there were no ride-sharing apps and even getting a taxicab was difficult.
Janelle Minor wasn’t always a registered nurse. Like many of her colleagues, the profession came later in life.
Sometimes it would get so busy that she’d forget to eat or drink, and it took a physical and emotional toll on her body. The emotional toll of having patients die is also hard, she said.
While Espino never had doubts about becoming a nurse, she said that burnout is very real in the profession.
“In this profession you can’t be serious all the time,” she said, noting her sense of humor is strong.
In her free time Espino loves to dance, enjoys attending Zumba classes, holding potlucks, and loves karaoke. She enjoys being a grandmother to her two granddaughters.
Barbie Rogers is the kind of nurse that you want when you take your last breath. That’s what she’s trained for. Rogers is a part-time hospice nurse who helps patients on what she calls their final journey. It’s one of the greatest honors she can receive. Hospice care isn’t the only thing she’s good at, though. In her 35-plus years of nursing, Rogers has had a very storied career.
As Espino approaches retirement, she said she thinks about slowing down a little, maybe only working one day each week.
She sees her profession as moving towards more nurse autonomy, independence. “We have a voice and I want to see that more,” she said.
Her advice to nurses: A nurse needs to have patience and compassion, and have great time management. Also, take care of yourself because health is wealth, she added.
“Life is short, enjoy it while you can,” she said.