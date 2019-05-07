At age 64, Delia Espino is nearing retirement age. With 43 years of experience as a nurse, Espino has seen a lot in life, both personally and professionally. Born in the Philippines, Espino hails from the province of Iloilo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and emigrated to the U.S. in 1982, settling in Lompoc with her husband, and finding work at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.