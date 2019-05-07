Nursing is a second, or even a third career for Deborah Masullo, but while she's been a registered nurse for only seven years, her time in medicine goes back to 1979. It wasn’t until years later — after a second marriage and all of her kids had become adults — that she became a registered nurse. She started a nursing program at Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach and finished at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo after moving from Orange County to Grover Beach to take care of her mother, who suffered from lung cancer.