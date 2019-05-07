Dee Dee Solano was born in Seattle, Washington and moved to Santa Maria when she was two years old. She was inspired to become a nurse after experiencing the interaction and care nurses gave to her grandfather.
Later in life, Solano began a ladder program into nursing. At first, she became a certified nursing assistant, then a licensed vocational nurse, but not without waiting three years in between.
Solano graduated from Allan Hancock College nursing school and became a registered nurse in 2014. Before nursing, she worked in some receptionist and administrative jobs, and was always a mom first, taking care of her two kids who are now approaching young adulthood.
As with all professions, nurses have good and bad days. For Marian Regional Medical Center extended care nurse Wendy Miles, one of the worst came in January 2011 when she was out for a motorcycle ride with her then-fiance. They had stopped for pancakes at Ellen’s Danish Pancake House in Buellton, and while they were dining, her fiance suffered a massive heart attack. Miles suddenly found herself giving CPR to her fiance in the middle of the restaurant. An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer who was sitting at the next table helped Miles, and her fiance survived.
Following graduation, Solano was a home health care nurse before moving to the cardiac telemetry unit at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Now at age 38, Solano has worked for seven months at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria where she assists patients with chemotherapy.
One of the challenges, Solano said, is managing the fear and helplessness she sees in some patients with cancer, which she said takes an emotional toll.
Two years ago, Solano said she had a young patient who died. The patient’s mother told me that “you’re never supposed to bury your children.” It was a day she’ll never forget, Solano said, because she is also a mother.
There’s no real way to prepare for losing a patient until it happens, Solano said, and even then it’s difficult to handle.
Sometimes the patients don’t have any family, and Solano said that the nurses are, by default, their family.
“I treat my patients as if they were my family,” Solano said. “Some people don’t have family. You’re all they have.
Nursing is a second, or even a third career for Deborah Masullo, but while she's been a registered nurse for only seven years, her time in medicine goes back to 1979. It wasn’t until years later — after a second marriage and all of her kids had become adults — that she became a registered nurse. She started a nursing program at Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach and finished at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo after moving from Orange County to Grover Beach to take care of her mother, who suffered from lung cancer.
“It’s holding a hand while they’re scared. It’s reassuring them that they’re going to be OK.”
Solano said that her best day as a nurse is every day, and that the best part of working at the center is the interaction with patients, which is why she moved to oncology. Solano describes the cancer center as a wonderful place to work and attributes that to the strength of the management and the teamwork.
She gives lots of credit to the nurses on the night shift, who spend lots of time away from family. Sometimes — often — trying to catch up on sleep during the day doesn’t work out, she said. She described working nights as “brutal,” and said she sympathizes with nurses with young families.
Solano considers herself lucky to have an understanding family. But sometimes, she added, being a nurse means that family and friends see her as the all-knowing medical professional.
“You’re family thinks you’re a doctor, a nurse practitioner or a surgeon,” she said.
There’s one experience she said, that isn’t related to nursing, but that impacted her life greatly. She was attending the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel and killed 58 concert-goers. Solano and her husband were close to the stage watching the country singer perform when her husband heard what sounded like firecrackers, but were actually gunshots, she said.
When people started getting shot, Solano said that’s when she knew something was wrong. Both she and her husband ran for their lives and miraculously escaped the bullets. It’s an experience, she said, she rarely talks about in detail except with close family and friends.
Work gets stressful, Solano said, and as her outlet she maintains a strict exercise regimen. Her routine includes getting up at five or six in the morning and working out at the gym for at least one hour every day. Sometimes she’ll just walk around the neighborhood with another nurse who’s also her neighbor.
When she’s not working or exercising, Solano is spending quality time with family. She enjoys camping and loves playing corn hole.
Solano said she has never had doubts about her decision to become a nurse.
“Working at the cancer center, I used to think that I was giving to the patients,” Solano said, “but I’ve learned they’re actually giving to me.”
In her elementary school years, Stephanie Vega tagged along with her mother on the weekends to her hospital administration job in Glendale. That was Vega’s first exposure to the medical field. Vega’s true inspiration for her nursing career came as a young teenager, she just didn’t quite know it at the time.