Celebrate the hard work and impact of city public works employees and projects at a free, hands on family event at Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park this Wednesday evening.
Public Works week, celebrated this year from May 21 through May 27, is an annual celebration of the significant contributions made by public works professionals who maintain and protect the transportation systems, water supply, sewer systems, public buildings, facilities, and parks.
The City of Santa Maria Public Works Department, Recreation and Parks Department, and Utilities Department are coordinating this event to give residents the chance to learn about the framework of public infrastructure that makes Santa Maria a great place to live, work, and play.
From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. event attendees will have the chance to explore vehicles, equipment, supplies, and learn fun facts about the City’s infrastructure. Enjoy music and food from local food truck vendors.
The theme for this year's public works' week is 'connecting the world through public works', according to the American Public Works Association. A theme chosen to remind the public that our communities' increasingly interconnected nature is due to public works, and that essential connections throughout American history have been due to the hard work of public service workers.
The Recreation and Parks Department can answer any questions that the community has about the event, at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park is located at 313 East Tunnell Street in Santa Maria.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213