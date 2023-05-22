Celebrate the hard work and impact of city public works employees and projects at a free, hands on family event at Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park this Wednesday evening.

Public Works week, celebrated this year from May 21 through May 27, is an annual celebration of the significant contributions made by public works professionals who maintain and protect the transportation systems, water supply, sewer systems, public buildings, facilities, and parks. 

The City of Santa Maria Public Works Department, Recreation and Parks Department, and Utilities Department are coordinating this event to give residents the chance to learn about the framework of public infrastructure that makes Santa Maria a great place to live, work, and play.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

