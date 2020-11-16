Celebrate Philanthropy: Maggi Daane honored for spirit of giving back

On Nov. 5 the Santa Maria Valley community celebrated Maggi Daane during a live virtual Celebrate Philanthropy event. Usually, a Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon is held in-person at the Santa Maria Country Club on the first Thursday of November. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Santa Barbara Foundation worked to create a virtual event while sticking to the November date.
"For 92 years, the Santa Barbara Foundation has had the privilege and pleasure of helping individuals, families, and organizations live out their generosity and achieve their philanthropic wishes," said Santa Barbara Foundation President and CEO, Jackie Carrera, as she opened the celebration as the event emcee. "And, it's people like Maggi Daane who we are able to point to as living examples of what philanthropy looks like. As you will hear today, she epitomizes kindness and generosity through her service to many organizations."
Carrera also remarked on several efforts made in the Santa Maria Valley by nonprofit organizations that pivoted during the global pandemic. Organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid-Central Coast worked to provide food and supplies to community members when they couldn't open their doors to youth; Good Samaritan Shelter set up emergency shelters for our homeless neighbors; Allan Hancock College launched an emergency student aid fund and provided food to their most vulnerable students, which Maggi helped lead.
Carrera noted that the Santa Barbara Foundation hopes to honor Maggi next year at the in-person Celebrate Philanthropy event to give her a standing ovation, as this cherished moment has always occurred at in-person events in the past.
A video was created to showcase the breadth of Maggi's work and attempt to make up for the event's virtual aspect. The footage included her nominator, Jon Hooten, executive director of the Allan Hancock College Foundation.
"Maggi Daane is just a treasure in the community," said Hooten. "She is effective at what she does; she is fearless, she is courageous, and yet, kind, warm, and witty. When I looked at everyone I work with here in Santa Maria, she was top of the list to nominate for Celebrate Philanthropy this year."
The video then interviews Maggi, where she shares on her experience in philanthropy. Maggi has served on the boards of Allan Hancock College Foundation, the Marian Regional Medical Center, President of the Volunteer Auxiliary at Marian, Santa Barbara County CASA, and Women's Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.
In the video, Maggi encourages community members to get involved. "If you feel like you want to volunteer, follow your passion," she said. "Because in this community there is every kind of organization that will meet that passion of yours and you will be satisfied in whatever you are doing as a volunteer."
After the video, Maggi was able to share a few words with the audience.
"Wow, thank you, thank you," Maggi shared. "This has been extremely overwhelming and humbling to have been named the 2020 Celebrate Philanthropy honoree. …Today is not just about me and my contributions to the Santa Maria Valley. … We are all here because we believe in advocating for the underserved, recognizing where the philanthropic needs are greatest, and taking action."
Alice Patino, the Mayor of Santa Maria, then presented a proclamation to Maggi on behalf of the City of Santa Maria. In her speech, she noted, "Maggi, you are what every woman should be and what every young girl should aspire to be."
To watch the event please go to: SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.
The Santa Barbara Foundation is proud to sponsor and facilitate the Celebrate Philanthropy event and joins Maggi in encouraging community members to get involved in philanthropy. One day, perhaps your name might join Maggi's in the list of distinguished past honorees.
