Philanthropy means literally "love of mankind." Few communities embody the true spirit of philanthropy quite like Santa Maria Valley. Whether giving time, talent, or treasure, many of our residents go above and beyond to help others and to strengthen our community.
Celebrate Philanthropy was created not only to honor these outstanding role models, but also to share their stories and inspire others. Each year an independent committee representing diverse Santa Maria Valley community members comes together to select individuals, couples or families who, through direct service or financial support, have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable work in the Santa Maria Valley.
This year Celebrate Philanthropy will recognize the outstanding service of Erik and Judy Frost, and Frank and Scottie Ortiz. These individuals are exceptional members of our community, and have contributed to the betterment of Santa Maria Valley through their leadership and generosity.
Judy and Erik Frost have been actively involved in philanthropy since they first moved to Santa Maria in 1989. In addition to their service with Allan Hancock College and PCPA, they have also held vital leadership roles at the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County, Dignity Health Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, and the Association of California School Administrators.
Frank and Scottie Ortiz moved to North County in 1997, when Frank became Santa Maria Fire Chief. A member of the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast since 1998, Frank has held a number of leadership roles including President and Rotary District 5240 District Governor. He has also served in leadership positions for Toys for Tots Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter Services, and the American Red Cross. Scottie is best known for her work with CASA of Santa Barbara County as an advocate for neglected and abused children, and as a member of the board.
Honorees are not philanthropists of the year - rather they are honored because of their long history of sustained effort with a broad community perspective. Celebrate Philanthropy increases community awareness of how, through philanthropy, honorees have made a difference while encouraging and reminding everyone in the community that we all have the ability to be philanthropic in our own way.
"Through this event, we come together to honor people who make the Santa Maria Valley a better place for all of us to live," said Kathy Simas, north county director of the Santa Barbara Foundation. "There are so many who, day after day, year after year, have shared their time, talent, treasure, and leadership to make an incredible impact in our community."
Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Maria Times, the 2019 Celebrate Philanthropy Luncheon will be held on Nov. 7 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
To learn more about Celebrate Philanthropy and past honorees visit http://bit.ly/CPAwardsSBF