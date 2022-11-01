Two Santa Maria Valley couples and a late publishing luminary were celebrated at the 2022 Santa Barbara Foundation Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon Tuesday.
During an event that filled the banquet hall at the Santa Maria Country Club with warmth and applause, Debbie and George Adam and Linda and Mike Cordero were honored for their longstanding work in the community as this year's Celebrate Philanthropy honorees.
The late Cynthia Schur, who served as the first female publisher of the Santa Maria Times and its sister papers for 16 years, was remembered for her work in organizing the Celebrate Philanthropy event and for similar ventures throughout the Valley.
Schur spent time as a member of the Marian Foundation board of directors and was instrumental in helping organize Day of Hope, an event that has raised nearly $2 million to benefit the Mission Hope Cancer Center. Schur died in July after a battle with brain cancer. Her son Sam accepted an honorary plaque in his mother's honor.
The Santa Barbara Foundation, along with Gold Sponsor, the Santa Maria Times, named the Corderos the Celebrate Philanthropy honorees for their “outstanding civic and charitable work to make the Santa Maria Valley a better place."
Mike Cordero spent 39 years of his career as a police officer and has continued his service in the community as a Santa Maria City Councilman. Linda has served for 50 years in the Santa Maria Bonita School District, currently as a board member.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
They have volunteered on numerous committees and boards, including the Santa Maria Elks, North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, North County United Way of Santa Barbara County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, North Santa Barbara County Women’s Fund and Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County, among others.
Debbie and George Adam have donated to Marian Regional Medical Center and have been major supporters of many local organizations, including Allan Hancock College, The Boys & Girls Club, Santa Maria Discovery Museum, Fighting Back SMV, St. Joseph High School, St. Louis De Montfort School/Church, Catholic Charities, Make-A-Wish, Oasis Center, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, 4-H/FFA, SEEAG, SMV YMCA and SM Police and Fire.
“George and Deborah Adam are one of the Santa Maria Valley’s more generous families,” said Jessa Brooks, who nominated the couple for the award. Brooks is the vice president of philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center.
The couple was also recognized with Marian’s Distinguished Service Award in 2019.
Photos: Santa Maria leaders honored at 2022 Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon