Two Santa Maria Valley couples and a late publishing luminary were celebrated at the 2022 Santa Barbara Foundation Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon Tuesday.

During an event that filled the banquet hall at the Santa Maria Country Club with warmth and applause, Debbie and George Adam and Linda and Mike Cordero were honored for their longstanding work in the community as this year's Celebrate Philanthropy honorees.

The late Cynthia Schur, who served as the first female publisher of the Santa Maria Times and its sister papers for 16 years, was remembered for her work in organizing the Celebrate Philanthropy event and for similar ventures throughout the Valley.

