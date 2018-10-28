Greg and Donna France have served as community leaders in Santa Maria for over 20 years. This includes their business as strawberry growers and long-time involvement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV).
“The BGCSMV was our introduction into nonprofits,” Donna said. “I initially engaged [with the program] through their Back-a-Youth Night. From there, I volunteered on the fundraising side, then eventually became an employee.”
Seeing his wife’s dedication to the organization convinced Greg to participate as well. During more than 14 years of work with the BGCSMV, they have both served as board chair (the first husband and wife to do so).
Greg and Donna also have several individual achievements between them. Greg sat as chairman of the Ventura County Agricultural Association in 2013, and has been on the board of directors of the California Strawberry Commission for 20 years. Donna participated in the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation program, and has served as a board member with the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation and California Women for Agriculture.
“We both have servants’ hearts,” she said about herself and her husband. “The money side of philanthropy is important, but we also enjoy going to events, meeting with donors, and being involved.”
When asked what drives them to be so deeply invested in their community, Greg credits his parents and their public service contributions that he witnessed during childhood. Some of their involvement included Elk and Eagle Society memberships, and his mother participated in fundraising efforts to provide orthopedic services to children from Mexico.
Donna’s experience was a bit different, as she grew up in a military family (her father served in the United States Air Force). However, the humble beginnings she came from shaped her desire to give back to the community.
The couple also finds inspiration from friends and colleagues who volunteer in Santa Maria Valley.
“We have mentors — [past Celebrate Philanthropy recipients] Tom and Jane Martinez — who do a lot for the community,” Greg said. “They are an example of those who don’t only give monetary gifts, but also give their time.”
Greg’s response is simple when asked what advice he would give to anyone who is interested in giving back.
“Find something you’re passionate about,” he said. “We are passionate about BGCSMV, and we’re also passionate about the community.”
Donna adds to that by saying how inspired she has been since moving to Santa Maria more than 20 years ago.
“I’ve lived in several towns, but Santa Maria is great at rallying behind important causes,” she said. “When there’s something going on in this valley, the people are always there. The generosity and the spirit here is contagious.”
A testament to the spirit of Santa Maria came in the form of a BGCSMV participant who gave a powerful speech during a Youth of the Year ceremony earlier this year. The Frances recall the young woman who shared her experience of growing up in a home with several gang-affiliated family members. The nurturing relationships she has formed with BGCSMV staff members, have given her a positive outlet to move towards a different path.
Moments such as this are what make the couple committed to continuing their work. They are also humbled to be recipients of the Celebrate Philanthropy award.
“We do this work because it’s what we want to do, not out of obligation,” Greg said. “Although we’ve been nominated this year, we know there are hundreds of other people worthy of the award so this is a huge honor.”