For some folks, giving back is simply in their DNA — just look at the Will family, who has a remarkable track record when it comes to community involvement and philanthropy in northern Santa Barbara County.
John F. Will, who will be honored at the 2021 Celebrate Philanthropy Luncheon on Nov. 4, is a fourth-generation resident of the Santa Maria Valley, and he credits his parents with passing down the tradition of philanthropy to him and his siblings.
“Jay and Anne Will — my dad and mom — brought up six kids, born and raised in the Santa Maria Valley, and giving to their community is what they did, so their kids naturally followed in their footsteps,” Will said. “Before I knew it, I was serving on some boards that my dad had served on, and it just become natural to us. In combination with my brothers and my sister, we were able to provide guidance and finances to some of these nonprofits, or serve on their committees and just be a part of what they do to benefit the community.”
Over the last several decades, Will has committed his time, talent and treasure to a number of organizations including People for Leisure and Youth Inc., Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Santa Maria Police Council, Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Marian Regional Medical Center and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.
“John has done so much for the Santa Maria Valley,” said Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks director for Santa Maria. “He has used his personal and business wisdom, wealth and work to assist on projects throughout the Santa Maria Valley in association with nonprofit organizations.”
For 17 years, Will served as the volunteer chairman for PLAY’s annual fundraising dinner for special needs, an event that supports the training and hiring of coaches for Special Olympics Santa Maria. With Will's help, the dinners have raised anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000 a year. Additionally, Will has served in various leadership capacities on the Marian Hospital Foundation board, the Marian hospital community board and the St. Joseph High School board of directors.
“I’m 62 now so it’s time to start slowing down,” Will half-joked, mentioning it will soon be time for the next generation of Wills to take over the reins. “I’m watching my kids, who are in their 20s, starting to get involved and give back. I remember following the example of my mom and dad, which led me to become [involved with philanthropy] in my 30s and 40s. It’s a great legacy when you have a strong family tradition — we’re four generations strong in this Valley, and I know there’s a fifth generation around the corner.”
As a business owner, Will also uses his company as an avenue to help the community and the causes he is passionate about. There is a famous quote in the Will family saying that, “there probably isn’t a playground, football field, baseball field, or park in the Valley that doesn’t have materials donated by Coast Rock Products,” the concrete and asphalt supply company that Will's father and uncle operated.
Today, Will's general engineering business, JF Will Co., operates in much the same way, providing donated materials and services to organizations he is connected to.
“There’s trucking, transporting boulders, doing landscaping or demolition or pouring concrete that I’ll do for these nonprofits, schools and churches,” Will explained. “Because of my company and my financial ability and the way that I was raised by my parents, its just a natural fit for me. And all of my family does this. When I accept the award from the Santa Barbara Foundation for Celebrate Philanthropy, I’m going to accept it on behalf of my entire family for everything they’ve done.”
Will will be honored for his incredible contributions to his community at the upcoming Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon on Nov. 4 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Celebrate Philanthropy is an annual honor that recognizes the outstanding civic and charitable work of individuals, couples or families in the Santa Maria Valley. This year’s event will be held outdoors at the Santa Maria Country Club. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.
“What you give to the community comes back to you in so many ways,” said Will, reflecting of what the honor means to him. “It always made me feel good to give back to my community. I do what I can, and it serves as an example for others that see what you do, and they, in turn, do the same thing throughout their lives.”