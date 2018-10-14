It only takes a brief conversation with Amy Curti to learn about the many hats she wears. She is a wife, mother of four sons, singer, pianist, and Glee club teacher, just to name a few.
“I’m all over the place,” Curti jokes when speaking of the roles she plays in the Santa Maria community. In spite of her busy schedule, there is a deeply personal reason behind it all.
For several years, Curti was employed with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Education Department and at the time, was raising two young children. While she found the work satisfying, the long hours and limited time with her sons became too much to bear. Particularly, she was in need of more time to provide care for her son with autism, which often included taking him to and from the University of California, Santa Barbara for behavioral health services.
“Advocating for myself and my son really gave me the push to get more involved,” Curti said. Prompted by the experiences and challenges she faced as the mother of a child with autism, she left her job at Chumash and began devoting her time to the many causes that are important to her.
She served as President of the Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation and the Santa Maria Women’s Network, sat as Chair of the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, and is on the Board of Directors for CALM – all leadership roles that reveal her passion and commitment to supporting women and children.
Curti is also an Elder at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church, which she describes as one of her most rewarding roles to date. Growing up with the belief that women were not to take on leadership positions in the church, she initially shied away from being more prominent. Some nudging from a mentor helped her to take the leap.
“Sometimes you don’t know you have the capacity to lead until someone moves you into it,” Curti said. Slowly transitioning into leadership roles is a reoccurring theme for the Santa Ynez Valley native. Many of her experiences in joining local nonprofits have come from a genuine desire to make a difference, rather than looking to gain recognition.
This can be seen in instances such as Curti’s involvement as a Glee club teacher for a number of local elementary and high school programs. She recalls her own memories as a sixth-grade student who discovered her passion for music after being cast as the lead in her school’s musical. Had it not been for that key moment, Curti says she may have never tuned in to her inner musical talents.
“I want to give that same opportunity to other children,” Curti said. “It would be a disservice not to.”
While Curti’s interest covers a wide range of causes, the common thread within each one is giving the same support to others that she has received, whether assisting other moms who have children with autism, or sharing her love of music.
Curti’s own support system consists of church members, friends, and family, including her husband Alfonso. The Curtis’ co-own the local restaurant Trattoria Uliveto where Alfonso is the chef. The couple shares a love of participating in community events, and together are involved in giving generously to Santa Maria Valley.
“Amy has a busy schedule as the mom of four boys, a restaurant owner, a personal stylist, a music teacher, a musician, and a volunteer extraordinaire,” said Alana Walczak, Executive Director of CALM. “In addition to serving as a board member for CALM, Amy is always willing and able to make time to help others. Through her time, treasure, and talent, Amy blesses CALM, and our broader community, with her deep and abiding philanthropic spirit.”
While Curti has already proven an unwavering and boundless commitment to volunteerism in a short time span, it appears this is only the beginning. Her work continues to be an inspiration to those around her, and a positive example that she hopes her children will follow.