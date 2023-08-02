Nominations are open through Sept. 8 for Celebrate Philanthropy 2023. The Santa Barbara Foundation is a proud organizing sponsor and, with an independent committee, coordinates the nominations process.

Community members in the Santa Maria Valley are invited to submit a nomination for any individual, couples, or family who, through direct service or financial support, have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable work to make the Santa Maria Valley a better place.

Nominations for the 2023 Celebrate Philanthropy event may be submitted at SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.

