Nominations are open through Sept. 8 for Celebrate Philanthropy 2023. The Santa Barbara Foundation is a proud organizing sponsor and, with an independent committee, coordinates the nominations process.
Community members in the Santa Maria Valley are invited to submit a nomination for any individual, couples, or family who, through direct service or financial support, have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable work to make the Santa Maria Valley a better place.
In 2022 Celebrate Philanthropy honored George and Deborah Adam and Mike and Linda Cordero.
The Adams give generously to Marian Regional Medical Center and are major contributors to numerous local nonprofits including Allan Hancock College, Catholic Charities, Santa Maria Discovery Museum and more.
They have volunteered extensively throughout Santa Maria, including serving on the boards of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Growers Shippers Association of SLO and Santa Barbara counties, among others.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Mike Cordero served as a Santa Maria police officer for 39 years prior to serving on the City Council. Linda Cordero served as a staff member or member of the school board of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District for 50 years.
The couple has also volunteered on boards including the Santa Maria Elks, North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County, and many more.
An independent committee representing Santa Maria Valley’s diverse communities will choose the 2023 Celebrate Philanthropy honorees.
Celebrate Philanthropy will be an in-person event on Nov. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Country Club. For more information please visit SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.
Individuals or community organizations interested in sponsoring the 2023 Celebrate Philanthropy awards and event, may reach out to Kevin Kuga at KKuga@SBFoundation.org or call (805) 963-1873.