Next week, April 23 through April 29, is National Library Week, an observance sponsored by the American Library Association to recognize and celebrate the impact that libraries have on individual lives and whole communities.
In participation with National Library Week, the Santa Maria Public Library will hold several events at local libraries along the theme of “There’s More to the Story,” demonstrating the vast and varied resources the library offers the community.
Library staff encourage Santa Maria residents and library patrons to visit local libraries for the following events:
- Monday, April 24: On ‘Right to Read Day’, take the time to celebrate your right to read. Visit your library, find a book you love, and exercise your power to read.
- Tuesday, April 25: National Library Workers Day is an opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers at your local library and libraries across the country.
- Wednesday, April 26: National Library Outreach Day celebrates library professionals who take the library outside of the building, such as the SMPL to GO Bookmobile, and Library staff attending community events. The Library is offering “Wish Wednesday.” Visit the Library to tell us your wishes for future Library services.
- Thursday, April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day encourages the community to advocate for funding libraries at the federal level
Ahead of the week's programming, the the Santa Maria Branch of the American Association of University Women will be hosting a free presentation for Future Leaders of America students and staff on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall.
Future Leaders of America provides leadership training, educational experiences and promotes the personal development of youth and families, for the purpose of fostering greater awareness and participation in responsible leadership.
This free presentation will discuss the programs offered by the FLA, and its advocacy campaigns and Youth Leadership Conferences.
Seating for this event is limited, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. High school youths and their parents are highly encouraged to attend to learn how they can become a part of this vibrant organization.
The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Any questions about these events should be directed to the library’s information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.