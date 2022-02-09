The Santa Maria Public Library will host the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch for a Black History Month celebration at 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
The celebration will be held in Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the main branch at 421 S McClelland St., and will include speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrates the rich history of African American culture. Light refreshments will be served.
The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. It is dedicated to ensuring the social, political, educational and economic equality of all citizens by removing barriers of racial discrimination and hatred through the democratic process.
Questions can be directed to the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.