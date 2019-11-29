Snow blanketed the scorched chaparral of the Cave fire burn area in the Los Padres National Forest just in time for Thanksgiving, providing a welcome scene for firefighters and residents impacted by the blaze.
The snow fell at 3,500 feet early Thursday, accumulating in the footprint of the Cave fire, which broke out near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154 around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The fire spread rapidly, fanned by high winds, into thick, overgrown brush. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate before the fire was stopped within miles of the Santa Barbara city limits. No injuries or permanent structure damage have been reported.
Highway 154 from Painted Cave to San Antonio Creek roads remains closed until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol.
By Friday morning, the number of acres burned was reduced to 3,126 acres and is at least 70% contained, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Rain largely extinguished the Cave fire, prompting a demobilization of firefighter resources, Santa Barbara County fire officials said on Wednesday.
The acreage was reduced from more than 4,330 acres at its peak on Wednesday following a rain event that dumped approximately 1 inch of water in the area that morning. The rain aided in extinguishing the fire, Eliason said, cutting down most of the major flames but leaving patches of smoldering vegetation which firefighters continue to monitor.
Eliason said hundreds of firefighters began demobilizing Wednesday after the rain. The rapid spread of the fire prompted a massive and immediate mutual aid response Monday night from fire departments across Southern California including more than 800 fire personnel from the Kern, San Bernardino, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange county fire departments, among others.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in the area of East Camino Cielo and Highway 154.
Fire personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest remain on scene. Crews are monitoring several smoldering vegetation from the fire as they continue to mop up all hots spots, according to Daniel Bertucelli, from Santa Barbara County Fire.