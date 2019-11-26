Hundreds of firefighters have rushed to halt the fast-moving Cave fire in the Los Padres National Forest, which has no containment and has forced thousands to evacuate, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
The fire broke out at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday in the East Camino Cielo and Highway 154 area, near Painted Cave State Historic Park and has burned at least 4,100 acres, according to officials.
Heavy winds pushed the fire rapidly within miles of the northern edge of Santa Barbara city limits, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, forcing the evacuation of at least 6,000 homes.
Highway 154 remains closed until further notice, according to Caltrans.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in the area of East Camino Cielo and Highway 154.
The Cave fire is also threatening Southern California Edison's main transmission lines that provide power to southern portions of the county, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.
The fire prompted a mutual aid response that includes at least 600 fire fighters with departments from San Luis Obispo, Orange, Los Angeles, Kern, Ventura counties, and the U.S. Forest Service, Eliason said.
Additional resources include air tankers such as DC-10s and S-2s dropping phos-chek fire retardant on the flames and helicopters dumping water, Eliason said, adding that an order for 10 tankers and nine helicopters was placed.
Eliason said crews moved swiftly to contain the southern edge of the fire and did heavy work near the San Antonio Creek Road, and were successful in preventing the flames from jumping across Hwy. 154 to the west.
Their efforts were aided by a morning onshore wind pushing north against the flames, Eliason said.
Eliason added that the fire is moving in a northward direction. Hand crews and equipment are now reinforcing the northern line of the fire in an effort to prevent it from crossing East Camino Cielo, he said, adding that fire fighters are also putting considerable effort in containing areas that are still smoldering.
"There's some good flame lengths at the top of the fire," Eliason said.
Fire crews will receive additional help from the weather. Rain is predicted for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast region starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to Accuweather.