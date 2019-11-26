Hundreds of firefighters have rushed to halt the fast-moving Cave fire in the Los Padres National Forest, which has 10% containment and has forced thousands to evacuate, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
The fire broke out at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday in the East Camino Cielo and Highway 154 area, near Painted Cave State Historic Park, and has burned at least 4,330 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.
Heavy winds pushed the fire rapidly to within miles of the northern edge of Santa Barbara city limits, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, forcing the evacuation of thousands of homes.
At least 2,400 structures were threatened just after noon Tuesday, according to county officials. Only one outbuilding had burned as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 154 remains closed until further notice, according to Caltrans.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the dispatch center began receiving calls at 4:14 p.m. and received a total of 268 calls about the fire, 21 of which came in the first minute.
Brown said deputies arrived on scene at 4:23 p.m. and immediately determined that an evacuation order was needed. Brown said that 5,481 people were evacuated. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The evacuation zone west of Hwy. 154 between Fairview and Patterson avenues north of Cathedral Oaks Road was lifted at noon Tuesday, said Brown, who added that up to 4,000 residents will be able to return home, although some homes may be without power.
Brown added that a power shutoff was requested by fire agencies as a safety measure for the protection of firefighters. He said the lines will be turned back on as soon as they can be inspected.
The Cave fire also is threatening Southern California Edison's main transmission lines that provide power to southern portions of the county, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in the area of East Camino Cielo and Highway 154.
The fire prompted a mutual aid response that includes at least 600 firefighters with departments from San Luis Obispo, Orange, Los Angeles, Kern, Ventura counties, and the U.S. Forest Service, Eliason said.
Law enforcement personnel from nearby police agencies including the Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Oxnard police departments, and from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office have arrived to patrol the evacuated area, Brown said.
Additional resources include air tankers such as DC-10s and S-2s dropping phos-chek fire retardant on the flames and helicopters dumping water, said Eliason, adding that an order for 10 tankers and nine helicopters was placed.
Eliason said crews moved swiftly to contain the southern edge of the fire and did heavy work near San Antonio Creek Road, which allowed them to prevent the blaze from jumping across Hwy. 154 to the west.
You have free articles remaining.
Their efforts were aided by a morning onshore wind pushing north against the flames, Eliason said.
Eliason added that the fire is moving in a northward direction. Hand crews and equipment are now reinforcing the northern line of the fire in an effort to prevent it from crossing East Camino Cielo, he said, adding that firefighters are also putting considerable effort in containing areas that are still smoldering.
"There's some good flame lengths at the top of the fire," Eliason said.
The difficult terrain and the wind pushing the fire in all directions has made containment a challenge for firefighters, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Stornetta, who added that wind gusts at times reached 45 mph at the top of East Camino Cielo.
In addition to the wind, the fire has been fueled by an area of old dry growth untouched since the Painted Cave fire in 1990.
Hand crews were digging out overhead brush as high 14 and 16 feet, said Stornetta, who added that many of the firefighters who initially arrived on scene worked through the night to contain the fire.
Helicopter crews flew nighttime water missions using night vision goggles, Stornetta said.
"It’s been quite the firefight," Stornetta said. "We’ve had fires moving up-slope and down-slope. It was messy all night long."
Stornetta credited residents for creating enough defensible space around their homes, which proved to be a buffer between vegetation and buildings.
Fire crews will receive additional help from the weather. Rain was predicted for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast region starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to Accuweather.
Fire officials are now bracing for a possible debris flow scenario when the rain comes, Stornetta said.
Brown said that the Goleta Valley Community Center located at 5679 Hollister Road is providing shelter to evacuated residents.
The Goleta Animal Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road is providing shelter for small animals and pets, while the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real Road is providing shelter for large animals and livestock.
Those seeking evacuation information should call 833-688-5551 or visit readysbc.org for information regarding the Cave fire.