Five puppies described as “cattle dogs” and their mom are in need of families to provide emergency foster care after they were exposed to the dangerous parvovirus, according to the staff at Santa Barbara Humane’s shelter in Santa Maria.
The dogs have not displayed any symptoms of the disease, but they need to be moved out of the stressful shelter environment that could affect their ability to ward off the virus.
“Unfortunately, before they arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, the puppies had been exposed to parvo, a potentially deadly virus,” said Dori Villalon, chief operating oﬃcer. “The best way we can support these puppies and their mother is to get them out of the shelter environment within 24 [to] 48 hours and into homes.”
The 3-month-old puppies — three females and two males — named Muﬃns, Cookie, Sprinkles, Nugget and Frosty and their 2-year-old mother named Cupcake were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local partner shelter, Villalon said.
Veterinary care will be provided for the dogs, including their spaying and neutering surgeries, initial vaccinations and microchipping.
“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive vital medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Villalon said.
She said the ideal scenario for their recovery is “foster-to-adopt” care, meaning placement with foster families or individuals who are ready for the puppies to become members of their families.
But because the puppies were exposed to parvo, they should be the only dogs under 1 year of age in their homes. Humans are not in danger of contracting canine parvovirus.
Those interested in becoming foster families and adopters can contact the shelter at 805-964-4777, ext. 220, or foster@sbhumane.org.