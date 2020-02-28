Casting the ballot: A guide to Tuesday’s primary election

An estimated 223,000 registered voters in Santa Barbara County are expected to cast ballots Tuesday in California’s presidential primary election, with about 177,000 of those returning ballots by mail and 46,000 or so voting at their local precinct polling places.
County citizens who haven’t registered to vote still have time to do it and cast a ballot for presidential nominees from six parties as well as candidates for the 24th Congressional District, the state 19th Senate District, the state 35th and 37th Assembly districts and the county’s 1st and 3rd supervisorial districts.
Lompoc residents also will be voting on a tax measure.
The candidates
In the 24th Congressional District, Santa Barbara independent Kenneth Young and Santa Maria Republican Andy Caldwell are challenging Santa Barbara Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal in a district where more than 40% of registered voters are Democrats and less than 30% are Republicans.
In the state’s 19th Senate District, where nearly 45% of voters are registered Democrats and less than 25% are Republicans, Santa Maria Republican Gary Michaels, Santa Barbara independent Anastasia Stone and Santa Barbara Democrat Monique Limón are vying for the seat that will be left vacant by Hannah-Beth Jackson, who has reached her term limits.
Limón is vacating her 37th Assembly District seat for her bid to take a seat in the state Senate.
In the 35th Assembly District, where the parties are more evenly split — nearly 36% Democratic and almost 34% Republican — Morro Bay Democrat Dawn Addis is challenging San Luis Obispo Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham.
Just one Republican — Charles Cole of Santa Barbara — is up against six Democrats in the 37th Assembly District, where more than 46% of voters are Democrats and just over 23% are Republicans.
Democratic candidates in the race for the seat being vacated by Limón for her Senate bid are Jonathan Abboud, Elsa Granados, Jason Dominguez and Cathy Murillo, all of Santa Barbara, and Steve Bennett and Stephen Blum, both of Ventura.
In the nonpartisan County Board of Supervisors races, Orcutt businessman Bob Nelson is a 4th District shoo-in, as no one filed to challenge him for the North County seat being vacated by Peter Adam, who chose not to seek re-election.
But two other races — for the 1st and 3rd districts — are contested.
In the 3rd District, which stretches from Isla Vista in the south to Guadalupe in the north and from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the west into Los Padres National Forest on the east, three candidates who faced off in the 2016 primary are going head-to-head again.
Incumbent Joan Hartmann of Buellton is facing challenges from Santa Ynez Community Services District board member Karen Jones and Santa Ynez businessman Bruce Porter.
A fourth candidate, community organizer Jessica Alvarez Parfrey of Goleta, is listed on the ballot but dropped out of the race earlier this year.
In the 1st District, which stretches from Montecito and Carpinteria up past New Cuyama, incumbent Das Williams is being challenged for his seat by Santa Barbara School District board member Laura Capps.
Under California’s top-two primary system, if a state or local candidate receives a clear majority of votes in the primary election, that person is elected to office.
But if no candidate receives a clear majority, the top two vote-getters will proceed to the general election in November, even if they’re from the same party.
The city of Lompoc has the only North County measure on the March 3 primary ballot — the Lompoc Preservation of City Services Temporary Transactions and Use Tax, or I2020.
If approved by a “yes” from 50% plus 1 of the voters March 3, Measure I would add a 1% tax on all retail sales, except food purchased as groceries and prescription medications.
Proceeds will go into the city’s general fund, and Lompoc officials estimate the tax would generate $4.8 million per year, which could be used without restriction for any city services.
However, services mentioned in the measure’s analysis are neighborhood police patrols, firefighter staffing, gang enforcement, crime and vandalism prevention, street improvements, community and recreational services and park upgrades.
The analysis also says the tax revenues could be used to reduce the city's long-term liabilities.
Voting nuts and bolts
Feb. 17 was the last day to register to vote, but that doesn’t mean those who missed the deadline can’t cast ballots, because California now allows conditional, sometimes called same-day, voter registration.
Within the 14 days prior to an election, voters can update their registration, including political party preference, and vote at a County Elections Office up until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
County Elections Offices are located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, 401 E. Cypress in Lompoc and 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Conditional ballots will be processed and counted once the Elections Office has verified the registrations and confirmed the individuals have not voted elsewhere in the current election.
The conditional registration period can be important for those who registered with “no party preference” but have since decided they want to vote for presidential nominees.
While the Democratic, Libertarian and American Independent parties will allow those with “no party preference” to vote using a crossover ballot, the Republican, Green and Peace and Freedom parties do not.
To vote for one of their party nominees, citizens must register as members of those parties.
In addition to incumbent President Donald Trump, the Republicans have six candidates seeking the nomination, while the Green Party has five and the Peace and Freedom Party has two.
The American Independent Party has five, while the Libertarians have 13 candidates, but the Democrats have topped the list with 20.
The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot has passed, but those who obtained a ballot have until March 6 for it to be received by the Elections Office.
In addition to sending it through the U.S. Postal Service, vote-by-mail ballots can be deposited in an Elections Office drop box located in the parking lots at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc and 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Drop boxes will be available to receive ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If for some reason a voter finds he or she is unable to go to the polls March 3 as planned, an application for a vote-by-mail ballot under late conditions can be submitted until Election Day.
Voters who are unsure where their polling place is located can find out — and see their sample ballot — by visiting www.sbcvote.com/SampleballotandpollplaceLookup/.
As usual, the polls will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and remain open until 8 p.m., when the semiofficial canvass of ballots will begin.
Counting is expected to be much faster this year as a result of new software the county purchased that allows the use of off-the-shelf scanners.
The deadline for the county to provide the official ballot counts is April 2, with the Secretary of State’s Office to deliver the official results to the public by April 10.