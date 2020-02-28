Casting the ballot: A guide to Tuesday’s primary election

While the Democratic, Libertarian and American Independent parties will allow those with “no party preference” to vote using a crossover ballot, the Republican, Green and Peace and Freedom parties do not.

To vote for one of their party nominees, citizens must register as members of those parties.

In addition to incumbent President Donald Trump, the Republicans have six candidates seeking the nomination, while the Green Party has five and the Peace and Freedom Party has two.

The American Independent Party has five, while the Libertarians have 13 candidates, but the Democrats have topped the list with 20.

The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot has passed, but those who obtained a ballot have until March 6 for it to be received by the Elections Office.

In addition to sending it through the U.S. Postal Service, vote-by-mail ballots can be deposited in an Elections Office drop box located in the parking lots at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc and 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Drop boxes will be available to receive ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday.