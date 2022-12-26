CASA gift drop 01.jpg

A load of gifts is delivered to the Court Appointed Special Advocates offices during the organization's "Christmas Wishes" collection of gifts for more than 700 children under the court's jurisdiction who have been abused, neglected or abandoned in this photo provided by CASA.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County was faced with an unprecedented number of children under the court’s care who were in need of Christmas gifts this year, but the community came through with donated items and funds to meet the need, a CASA spokeswoman said.

In addition, enough money was raised to provide nearly 50 bicycles to children and youths

CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides trained volunteers to serve as advocates for children under the court’s care due to abuse, neglect or abandonment, and for 15 years is has conducted the “Christmas Wishes” gift collection.

CASA gift drop 02.jpg

Gifts loaded aboard SUVs are delivered to the Court Appointed Special Advocates offices for the "Christmas Wishes" gift program that this year served a record number of children under court supervision.
County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

