Some major horsepower paired up with some canine friends last weekend in Santa Maria.

The Central Coast Truck Center held a 'Cars for Canines' car show that aimed to raise funds and promote Santa Barbara Humane.

Families were invited to the heavy-duty truck dealership to enjoy souped up cars, a vendor fair, live music and quality time with some canine friends.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you