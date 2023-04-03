Some major horsepower paired up with some canine friends last weekend in Santa Maria.
The Central Coast Truck Center held a 'Cars for Canines' car show that aimed to raise funds and promote Santa Barbara Humane.
Families were invited to the heavy-duty truck dealership to enjoy souped up cars, a vendor fair, live music and quality time with some canine friends.
Proceeds from the event will be directed to Santa Barbara Humane.
The show featured vintage cars, motorcycles, specialty trucks and other vehicles while Santa Barbara Humane had dogs up for adoption at the truck center on West Stowell Road.
Santa Barbara Humane has its Santa Maria campus on West Stowell Road. The non-profit organization was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country when it was founded in 1887. It provides low-cost veterinary care, vaccines and also offers spaying and neutering services. The organization has dog training classes and offers pets for adoption and animal rehoming services.
Santa Barbara Humane is a local community organization not funded by any national agency and relies on the support of community members to ensure "cats and dogs receive the care they need," according to the group.
Cars for Canine event draws hundreds in Santa Maria Saturday | Photos