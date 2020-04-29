You are the owner of this article.
Carrera named president, CEO of Santa Barbara Foundation

Jackie Carrera has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara Foundation after serving as the interim CEO since January, a foundation spokeswoman said.

She is the first female president and CEO in the history of the 92-year-old organization and succeeds Ronald V. Gallo, who led the foundation for 11 years and continues to serve as its CEO emeritus.

Carrera, who has 30 years experience in nonprofit organization leadership, has been with the Santa Barbara Foundation for almost two years as its chief revenue and business development officer.

During that time, she helped marshal community resources to help with recovery from the Thomas fire and subsequent 1/9 Debris Flow.

With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, she played a pivotal role in forming a collaborative of 26 members and raising $2.3 million to help individuals, families and nonprofit organizations through an emergency grant program.

Pamela Gann, chairwoman of the foundation board of directors, said Carrera has “strong execution, organizational management and community engagement skills” and will be “a transformational leader.”

Search Committee Chairman Steve Hicks said more than 90 candidates were considered and the committee unanimously chose Carrera, who had already proven to be an exceptional leader.

The Santa Barbara Foundation, the largest community foundation in the region, works to improve the quality of life in Santa Barbara County, including child care, workforce development and workforce housing, by connecting those who give with those in need.

For more information, visit SBFoundation.org.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Santa Maria Times News Media.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

