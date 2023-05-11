A mini purple pony plum tree was planted outside room 235 at Righetti High School this week.
The sapling was placed into the ground not only to grow its own roots, but to represent years of work by a former Righetti student and longtime community member.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District organized the tree-planting ceremony to recognize Dr. Carol Karamitsos, a former longtime member of the district's Board of Education.
According to Danny Sheridan, the plant manager for Righetti High, this is the first tree planted there to honor someone of significance to the school. Past commemorations on school grounds were of benches or being featured in the school's athletics Hall of Fame.
“What a wonderful way to celebrate Carol’s service to the SMJUHSD,’’ said school board member Jack Garvin. “She was always dedicated to the welfare of all our students. It’s a privilege to have served with her.’’
A plaque celebrating Karamitsos, who served on the school board from 2006 to 2022, was also placed at the foot of the tree.
Karamitsos graduated from Righetti in 1981 and was the valedictorian of her class. While at Righetti High, she was active in cross country, track, multiple clubs and ASB student government.
She went on to attend Occidental College and Washington University School of Medicine. Karamitsos and her husband, John Hollinshead, moved to Santa Maria in 1994 and Karamitsos began to practice obstetrics and gynecology at Marian Hancock Medical Group with her late father, Dr. John Karamitsos.
The father-and-daughter duo quickly took on the nicknames of Dr. Carol and Dr. John to avoid confusion. Her father had a hand in delivering upwards of 30,000 babies during his 40-year career in medicine and Carol Karamitsos followed in his footsteps, delivering thousands of babies in Santa Maria.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“We are born into a community and it’s up to the community for us to all help each other,” said Karamitsos. "It’s always an amazing thing to be part of, somebody's first breath, and it never gets old. It's a miracle every time.”
Karamitsos is now the OB-GYN Hospitalist at Marian Regional Medical Center and a clinical instructor for Marian’s OB-GYN Residency Program. She also has been a member of the Marian Community Board and the Marian Foundation Board.
“Dr. Karamitsos was a guiding force on our school board,” superintendent Antonio Garcia said Wednesday. “Her vast experience and deep connections in the community provided stability, context and a very important viewpoint to the board. The district is in a better place because of Carol’s dedicated service.”
After words from her former colleagues, Karamitsos gave a speech expressing how appreciative she is of having the honor of a tree planting for her service as a school board trustee.
"A tree is a fitting symbol to represent service," Karamitsos said. "For its entire existence, the tree works for the betterment of its environment.”
Karamitsos said the district's motto, "Where Greatness Grows" "encapsulates the efforts put forth by the entire organization.“
"I feel privileged to have been a part of helping to materialize that for the students of our community," she said. "I am grateful for all the support, assistance and hard work of the organization and my fellow board members in promoting my individual role. We all serve in our own way and every effort helps to build stronger communities.”
Karamitsos resigned from the board in 2022 to run for a seat on the Santa Maria City Council.
Photos: Carol Karamitsos's days in Santa Maria
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.