A mini purple pony plum tree was planted outside room 235 at Righetti High School this week.

The sapling was placed into the ground not only to grow its own roots, but to represent years of work by a former Righetti student and longtime community member.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District organized the tree-planting ceremony to recognize Dr. Carol Karamitsos, a former longtime member of the district's Board of Education.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0