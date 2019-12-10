Carla Pacia, a central supply and operating room technician, was recently announced as the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s district employee of the year.
LVMC CEO Steve Popkin recognized Pacia during the hospital’s annual holiday celebration for staff.
Pacia was a registered nurse in her native Philippines, and plans to get her licensing for California, according to an LVMC spokeswoman. She also recently earned an associate degree from Santa Barbara City College as a medical coding specialist.
Pacia was chosen as the district’s top employee from the 2019 list of employee of the quarter winners.
Those winners include Registered Nurse Sonia Brown, Registered Nurse Paige Bradshaw, Pharmacist Matthew Church, Registered Nurse Brenda Damasco, Comprehensive Care Center Food Services Production Supervisor David Robles, Administration/Medical Staff Services Executive Assistant Elizabeth Burk, North H Center Facilities Engineer Fredy Dubon and CCC Physical Therapy Aide Markela Cruz.